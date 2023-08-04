InsideHook
Sports | August 4, 2023 2:15 pm

The NBAPA Is Not Happy the Magic Donated $50k to Ron DeSantis

The Florida governor has supported controversial education standards that appear to have upset the team's players

Ron DeSantis speaks to the media before a 2019 NBA playoff game.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has reason to root for the Orlando Magic.
Getty Images
By Evan Bleier @itishowitis

One of the NBA’s worst teams made their chances of attracting any big fish in free agency even slimmer by making a $50,000 campaign donation to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s presidential campaign in May that the National Basketball Players Association has labeled “alarming.”

“A political contribution from the Orlando Magic is alarming given recent comments and policies of its beneficiary,” said the NBAPA in a statement. “NBA governors, players and personnel have the right to express their personal political views, including through donations and statements. However, if contributions are made on behalf of an entire team, using money earned through the labor of its employees, it is incumbent upon the team governors to consider the diverse values and perspectives of staff and players. The Magic’s donation does not represent player support for the recipient.”

The donation to the governor’s super PAC was unearthed in recent federal filings and was made a few days before DeSantis launched his presidential candidacy, according to the team. “It was given as a Florida business in support of a Florida governor for the continued prosperity of Central Florida,” said Magic chief communications officer Joel Glass.

From the Depths of Florida Emerges an Era-Defining Album
From the Depths of Florida Emerges an Era-Defining Album

"The Whaler” is a full-throated scream of exhaustion and despair

The NBAPA could certainly take issue with many of the comments DeSantis has made and policies he has put in place, but it’s believed what the group is referring to in its statement was the 2024 presidential candidate’s suggestion that Black people benefitted from being enslaved.

DeSantis made his remarks during a campaign stop in Utah after Vice President Kamala Harris criticized new Black history standards adopted by the Florida Board of Education that include instruction on “how slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.”

“They’re probably going to show some of the folks that eventually parlayed, you know, being a blacksmith into, into doing things later in life,” DeSantis said. “The reality is, all of that is rooted in whatever is factual. They listed everything out. And if you have any questions about it, just ask the Department of Education. These were scholars who put that together. It was not anything that was done politically.”

The donation from the team, which is owned by the DeVos family (Betsy DeVos was the secretary of education under former President Donald Trump), certainly was done politically. In a statement, the NBA defended the rights of Orlando’s owners to use their money as they see fit.

“Team governors make their own decisions on the political contributions they make and we respect the right of members of the NBA family to express their political views,” the NBA said in a statement.

More Like This

Ex-ESPNer Mark Jackson seen in 2014.
Mark Jackson Follows Ex-Partner Jeff Van Gundy in ESPN Exit
Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics against the Miami Heat.
Despite Winning Nothing, Jaylen Brown Gets Paid Like an All-Time Great
Bronny James talks to his dad LeBron James at a high school All-Star game.
Bronny James’s Cardiac Arrest Doesn’t Have to Derail NBA Dream

Recommended

Suggested for you

Kurt Vonnegut’s Advice for Making the Most of Your Day
How to Stretch Your Most Neglected Core Muscle
“Hell on Wheels” Is a Nostalgic Look at ’70s and ’80s NYC Subway Life
An Army Veteran’s New Mission Is Keeping Sriracha on Shelves
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This August
This Program Is Your Best Shot at Performing 20 Pull-Ups

Keep Reading

Ethan Newton (pictured), co-founder of the vintage-inspired international menswear brand Bryceland’s, finds his sweet spot for Western wear in the 1940s. 

Go West, Young Man: How to Pull Off Western Wear
mariebelle soho store

The Best Chocolate Boutiques in NYC
the lawn at castle hill inn newport

The Imbiber’s Guide to Newport, Rhode Island
Music Lover's Guide to Philadelphia

The Music Lover’s Guide to Philadelphia
Shaken Kato chicken from Itoko

This Recipe Is the Luxe Way to Shake ‘n Bake Your Next Chicken Dinner
A rugby player getting his neck massaged.

A Hack for Getting Rid of Neck Pain and Headaches
a collage of models wearing the Uniqlo x J.W. Anderson Roger Federer collab.

Roger Federer Teams Up With JW Anderson for a New Uniqlo Capsule
Parachute's Linen Sheet Set in Fog.

In Need of a Bedding Upgrade? Try Parachute’s Linen Sheets.
a collage of goods from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale on a grey background

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Ends Soon. Here Are the Best Deals Left.

Trending

Kurt Vonnegut’s Advice for Making the Most of Your Day
How to Stretch Your Most Neglected Core Muscle
“Hell on Wheels” Is a Nostalgic Look at ’70s and ’80s NYC Subway Life
An Army Veteran’s New Mission Is Keeping Sriracha on Shelves
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This August