InsideHook
Science | July 16, 2023 6:05 am

Florida Men Capture Massive Florida Snake Near Everglades

The Burmese python is 19 feet long

Python capture
Turns out there's a proper way to capture a snake.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

In 1979, the Burmese python first made its way to the Florida Everglades, entering the annals of wildlife history as one of the largest invasive species out there. The state holds an annual event dedicated to the capture of these pythons, which adds a social and competitive component to the process.

The need to capture Burmese pythons doesn’t end when the event does, however, and these snakes can be captured all year round. Earlier this month, two men — Stephen Gauta and Jake Waleri, who have an Instagram account dedicated to their exploits and preservation efforts — caught an especially large python. And, as per The Guardian‘s reporting, it’s now believed to be the largest snake ever captured in the state of Florida.

The duo posted a video of themselves successfully capturing the python on which you can hear several exclamations as to the snake’s size. That is eminently understandable, because this python is 19 feet long. There is a point in which the snake opens its mouth to bite the face of the guy holding it, and its jaws open wider than the head of a fully grown man. It’s absolutely terrifying stuff.

The size of this python has, according to The Guardian, left some scientists concerned that the species is getting bigger. “We had a feeling that these snakes get this big and now we have clear evidence,” Ian Easterling of the Conservancy of Southwest Florida told The Guardian. “Her genetic material may prove valuable for an eventual understanding of the founding population of south Florida.”

Florida Python Bowl Results in Capture of 80 Snakes
Florida Python Bowl Results in Capture of 80 Snakes

Annual event seeks to reduce Burmese python population

An Instagram post from earlier in the year from Gauta and Waleri declares that “it’s kind of addicting catching Burmese pythons.” It’s also pretty addicting watching the various catches they’ve documented; environmental preservation never looked quite this visceral.

More Like This

Rattlesnake sign
Data Suggests Rattlesnakes Benefit From Climate Change
A rattlesnake
California’s Drought Is Driving Rattlesnakes and Bears Into Populated Areas
bee
Be Afraid: Wasps and Dogs Are Deadlier Than Snakes

Recommended

Suggested for you

5 Steps to Staying in Shape for the Rest of Your Life
What’s the Best Sport for Increasing Life Expectancy?
Lessons From a ’90s CD Collection
$245 Million QB Russell Wilson Facing Make-or-Break Season in Denver
The 11 Best Blanco Tequilas for a Margarita
The Sierra Grand Traverse Is a Brilliant New Hiking Trail Through California

Keep Reading

a collage of the products of the week on a tan background

Products of the Week: Hirsch Whiskey, a New Nothing Phone and Sustainable Nike Trainers
Flowers petals and leaves forming brain shape inside male's head silhouette made out of grass on yellow background.

Does One Hour of Meditation Equal Eight Hours of Sleep?
Stacks of CDs

Lessons From a ’90s CD Collection
A man pulling a rope wearing the new TAG Heuer chronographic watch.

TAG Heuer’s Latest Chronograph Revives a Vintage Favorite
Boxing up the bottles beer at Anchor Steam Beer Brewery, March 28, 1978.

An SF Legend Is Dead: Anchor Steam Has Brewed Its Last Beer
Fish & Chips

Chicago’s Best New Restaurants Include Your New Favorite Taco Place
Backpack cooler hero update

The Best Backpack Coolers of 2023
a model in a travel blazer on top of a cloud-like background

The Best Travel Blazers, From Economy to First Class
A Collage of lululemon models wearing lululemon we've made too much sale items on a florescent rainbow background

Lululemon’s “We Made Too Much” Section Is Full of Summer-Ready Athleisure

Trending

5 Steps to Staying in Shape for the Rest of Your Life
What’s the Best Sport for Increasing Life Expectancy?
Lessons From a ’90s CD Collection
$245 Million QB Russell Wilson Facing Make-or-Break Season in Denver
The 11 Best Blanco Tequilas for a Margarita