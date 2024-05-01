The Best Movies, TV and Music for May

Welcome to Culture Hound, InsideHook’s deep dive into the month’s most important cultural happenings, pop and otherwise. (Note: you can find our monthly book guide a little later this week.)

Do we need another prequel, let alone one devoted to a character only introduced in the fourth Mad Max film? Given how amazing the character of Furiosa was in 2015’s Fury Road — and that plot seems secondary here to post-apocalyptic road rage — the answer is appropriately yes. (5/24, theaters)

WELCOME BACK: Behind the Music

The revived music documentary series seems to have elevated its production budget but still offers the same tried-and-true format: telling the rags-to-riches (and occasionally back-to-rags) stories behind some of yesteryear’s biggest acts. This season, those acts include Trace Adkins, Bell Biv DeVoe and, oddly, Wolfgang Van Halen (who, besides his lineage, seems pretty current). (5/1, Paramount+)

Based on the book by Blake Crouch, this tale of kidnapping and the multiverse is both a thriller and a love story. Featuring Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly, the miniseries adaptation looks visually stunning as well. (5/8, Apple TV+)

Four years after the blockbuster Future Nostalgia, the English singer’s third release (Radical Optimism) finds her disco-pop stylings merged with flashes of psychedelica. The album is also an homage to U.K. rave culture and Britpop, according to the singer herself. Whatever the results, expect to hear it all summer long.

The popular comedian explores Los Angeles with his showbiz buddies, right around the time of the Netflix Is a Joke festival. It’s live and will feature everyone from Chris Rock to David Letterman. This concept might not always work, but there are bound to be some fun moments. (5/3, Netflix)