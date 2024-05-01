Culture > Film

The Best Movies, TV and Music for May 2024

Is "Furiosa" the best action film of the year? Plus, the return of "Behind the Music."

By Kirk Miller
May 1, 2024 6:02 am
Anya Taylor-Joy in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
Anya Taylor-Joy in "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga"
Warner Bros.

Welcome to Culture Hound, InsideHook’s deep dive into the month’s most important cultural happenings, pop and otherwise. (Note: you can find our monthly book guide a little later this week.) 

WATCH: Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Do we need another prequel, let alone one devoted to a character only introduced in the fourth Mad Max film? Given how amazing the character of Furiosa was in 2015’s Fury Road — and that plot seems secondary here to post-apocalyptic road rage — the answer is appropriately yes. (5/24, theaters)

WELCOME BACK: Behind the Music

The revived music documentary series seems to have elevated its production budget but still offers the same tried-and-true format: telling the rags-to-riches (and occasionally back-to-rags) stories behind some of yesteryear’s biggest acts. This season, those acts include Trace Adkins, Bell Biv DeVoe and, oddly, Wolfgang Van Halen (who, besides his lineage, seems pretty current). (5/1, Paramount+)

BINGE: Dark Matter

Based on the book by Blake Crouch, this tale of kidnapping and the multiverse is both a thriller and a love story. Featuring Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly, the miniseries adaptation looks visually stunning as well. (5/8, Apple TV+) 

Why “Chuck and Buck” Is the Most Underrated Movie About Male Friendship
Why “Chuck and Buck” Is the Most Underrated Movie About Male Friendship
 Long before “The White Lotus,” Mike White proved that every film about friendship must also be a romance

LISTEN: Dua Lipa

Four years after the blockbuster Future Nostalgia, the English singer’s third release (Radical Optimism) finds her disco-pop stylings merged with flashes of psychedelica. The album is also an homage to U.K. rave culture and Britpop, according to the singer herself. Whatever the results, expect to hear it all summer long.

STUDY: John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in LA

The popular comedian explores Los Angeles with his showbiz buddies, right around the time of the Netflix Is a Joke festival. It’s live and will feature everyone from Chris Rock to David Letterman. This concept might not always work, but there are bound to be some fun moments. (5/3, Netflix)

More Like This

Luke James, wearing Gucci. We spoke with the actor ahead of his appearance in Prime Video's "THEM: The Scare"
Luke James Would Love to Freak You Out
"The Blues Brothers"
This New Book Revisits the Origin and Making of “The Blues Brothers”
Orlando Bloom in his new Peacock series "To the Edge"
Orlando Bloom’s Journey From On-Screen to Real-Life Adventure
Don Winslow
Retiring Into Reality, Don Winslow Reflects on 30 Years in Fiction

Culture > Film
Culture > Music
Culture > TV
Kirk Miller is InsideHook's Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence.

Recommended

Suggested for you

Louis Villegas, owner of Big Ice HTX, pulls out a tray of ice cubes on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023 in Houston. Big Ice HTX creates and sells luxury ice, clear ice cubes with logos or other edible items added to it for bars wanting a more unique presentation
We’ve Hit Peak Cocktail Ice
Michael Penix Jr. throws the ball.
Was Drafting Michael Penix Jr. to Back Up Kirk Cousins Really That Crazy?
Three women and one man talking at a bar, illustrated.
Why Some Men Prefer the Friendship of Women 
a collage of Huckberry items
The Huckberry Sale Has No Right Being This Fire
Pierre Thiam/Yolélé, Garrett Oliver/Brooklyn Brewery
The Next Big Grain in Beer? It’s Called Fonio.
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell at the 2024 NFL Draft. He recently spoke about expanding the regular season to 18 games.
Just Accept the NFL’s 18-Game Regular Season Is Happening

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Film, Right This Way

Anya Taylor-Joy in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

The Best Movies, TV and Music for May

"The Blues Brothers"

This New Book Revisits the Origin and Making of “The Blues Brothers”

Still from the James Bond movie "You Only Live Twice." Bespoke travel company Black Tomato is offering new Bond-themed trips.

Ever Wanted to Travel Like James Bond? This Might Be Your Year.

Chuck and Buck

Why “Chuck and Buck” Is the Most Underrated Movie About Male Friendship

Explore More Film

Keep Reading

An illustration of three young men after a soccer match next to the words "I Love You." We discuss the difficulty straight men still have expressing their love for their male friends.

Three Words Straight Guys Still Can’t Say to Each Other

A whiskey thief pouring bourbon from a barrel into a Glencairn at Bardstown Bourbon Company

For Whiskey Geeks, “Sourced” Is No Longer a Dirty Word 

Regardless of what kind of traveler you are, California has a park for you.

Which California National Park Is for You?

people dancing in a nightclub, orange dim lighting

The Best Bars in Dallas’s Bishop Arts District