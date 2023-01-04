InsideHook
Sports | January 4, 2023 11:23 am

NBA Drug Tests Cleveland Cavaliers After Donovan Mitchell Drops 71 Points

The star guard had the eighth-highest-scoring performance in NBA history

Donovan Mitchell against the Bulls at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in 2023.
The NBA thought Donovan Mitchell going for 71 versus the Bulls was fishy.
Jason Miller/Getty
By Evan Bleier @itishowitis

After scoring 71 points and passing for 11 assists against the Chicago Bulls on Monday night, Cleveland Cavaliers star guard Donovan Mitchell had to pass a drug test that was administered by the NBA.

Mitchell, who had the eighth-highest-scoring performance in NBA history,  went 22-of-34 from the field, made seven of 15 3-pointers and scored 13 points in overtime to help the Cavs come back from a 21-point deficit to beat the Bulls. The NBA apparently thought the 26-year-old’s historic outburst may have been a bit too special and tested him and the rest of his teammates for performance-enhancing drugs Tuesday afternoon. Per the collective bargaining agreement, players are subject to four random tests for PEDs during the season and two during the offseason.

Also taking some of the shine away from the special night, the NBA announced Tuesday via its Two Minute Report that the game should never have gone to overtime because Mitchell’s game-tying basket off of a missed free throw attempt shouldn’t have counted. In the Two Minute Report, which assesses calls made by officials in the last two minutes of the fourth quarter and overtime of games that were decided by three points or fewer, the league found Mitchell stepped “over the plane of the free throw line before the ball touched the basket ring” and therefore shouldn’t have been able to secure his own rebound and score.

The NBA can say what it wants but Mitchell, who scored the most points by an NBA player since the late Kobe Bryant had an 81-point game against Toronto in 2006, had one of the best nights the league has seen and is probably the biggest reason the Cavs are one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference at 24-14. Along with Bryant, the only other players to score at least 71 points in a game are Wilt Chamberlain, David Thompson, David Robinson and Elgin Baylor.

“This is nuts, to be honest,” Mitchell said. “I’m extremely blessed and humbled that I’m in that company, in that group. I’ve always believed I can be one of the best players in this league, but I’ve got to keep working. This is a big milestone, but at the end of the day, those guys have all won at the highest level. That’s my ultimate goal. To be there in the record books with them is truly incredible.”

The NBA may want to test Giannis Antetokounmpo for PEDs next, as he dropped a career-high 55 points for the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night at Fiserv Forum in a 123-113 victory over the Washington Wizards. The Bucks improved to 24-13 with the win over the Wizards (17-22).

More Like This

The NFL Is Trying to Steal Christmas Day From the NBA
The NFL Is Trying to Steal Christmas Day From the NBA
Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat, who may have missed a game due to eating crickets in Mexico City
Jimmy Butler May Have Missed a Game Due to Eating Crickets in Mexico
Michael Jordan at the NBA All-Star Game in 2016. The NBA recently renamed the MVP award for Jordan.
NBA Renames MVP Award the Michael Jordan Trophy for Some Reason

Recommended

Suggested for you

Our Favorite Fitness Gear of 2022
20 Trends That Will Define the Lives of American Men in 2023
The 10 Cars, Trucks and SUVs We’re Most Excited to Drive in 2023
My Favorite Runs of 2022
Director Jason Woliner Explains the Compelling Complexity of Peacock's "Paul T. Goldman"
The Best Memes of 2022, Explained

Keep Reading

Four bottles we liked to start off 2023

The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This January
Tiger's Nest Monastery, Khamsum Yulley Namgyal Chorten and the Buddha Dordenma, all part of our travel guide to Bhutan

A Jaunt in Bhutan, Where Happiness Is King and Travel Is Exclusive
Edward Sexton

Edward Sexton Returns to Savile Row
a collage of Alex Mill items on a blue-orange gradient background

Upgrade Your Closet for Less With This Rare Alex Mill Sale
Naadam products on a green wool background

Naadam Is the Best Place to Buy Affordable Cashmere
best peloton alternatives

Peloton, Mirror and Beyond: A Complete Guide to the Best Smart Home Fitness Machines
people standing around a table with cocktails eating from a charcuterie platter

How to Serve Charcuterie Like a Spaniard
View of Independence Square in Montevideo

How to Spend a Perfect Weekend in Montevideo
A man wearing the Reign Long Sleeve by Rhone. The activewear brand is taking up to 60% off hundreds of styles.

Rhone’s End of Season Sale Is Just Beginning

Trending

Our Favorite Fitness Gear of 2022
20 Trends That Will Define the Lives of American Men in 2023
The 10 Cars, Trucks and SUVs We’re Most Excited to Drive in 2023
My Favorite Runs of 2022
Director Jason Woliner Explains the Compelling Complexity of Peacock's "Paul T. Goldman"