Kevin Durant Just Signed a Lifetime Deal With Nike

Michael Jordan has one. So does LeBron James. Now, Kevin Durant has become the third NBA player to sign a lifetime deal with Nike. The news was initially reported by Ian Stonebrook at Boardroom, the media company that Durant co-founded in 2019.



“When I first signed with Nike, I couldn’t have dreamed of how far we’d go in this partnership,” Durant told Boardroom. “We’ve done amazing work creatively and philanthropically. We’ve traveled the world together and built a business that will now last forever. I’m excited for the future and honored to be in rare company with this deal.”



Durant initially signed a deal with Nike in 2007. His 16th collaboration with Nike, the Nike KD 16, made its debut in a playoff game earlier this month, when Durant’s Phoenix Suns played the Los Angeles Clippers. Boardroom’s report on the deal notes that it extends beyond clothing and shoes, with Stonebrook writing that “a community and philanthropic collaboration focused on grassroots basketball” is also in the mix.

As Sports Business Journal reported earlier this month, Durant was already one of only three NBA players to have 16 consecutive Nike sneakers, the other two being — not surprisingly — the aforementioned Michael Jordan and LeBron James. In that same article, Na’Andre Emerson pointed out that Durant’s previous deal ran through the 2023-24 season. As endorsement renewals go, this is a big one.