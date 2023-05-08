InsideHook
Dana White’s Power Slap Now Has the Same Online Host as Truth Social

The Rumble platform also hosts the Trump Media & Technology Group

UFC president Dana White's controversial league has a new home.
By Evan Bleier @itishowitis

No stranger to playing fast and loose with the truth and shamelessly bragging about himself and his endeavors, UFC president Dana White has fittingly found a new home for his controversial Power Slap league on the same online platform that hosts the Trump Media & Technology Group and Truth Social.

Power Slap, which debuted on TBS only 16 days after White was caught on camera slapping his wife at a Mexican nightclub, was not renewed for a second season by Warner Media and ended its first season with a live event that broadcast exclusively on Rumble. Filmed in Las Vegas, Power Slap may now move its location to Abu Dhabi.

Though the show was not retained by TBS, White bragged about Power Slap’s success in racking up views via social media while speaking to reporters after UFC 288. “It’s been incredible. The deal that I just got for Slap is bigger than the UFC deal we got with Spike after the first season of The Ultimate Fighter,” White said. “I don’t give a shit what the media says about it. They don’t matter. Not only is it unbelievable money-wise, it’s been unbelievable as far as social media goes. We’re number one in all of sports, and when I say all of sports — if you take the NBA, NHL, NFL, F-1, WWE, and who am I forgetting, and add them all together — their numbers don’t compare to Slap.”

That’s a bit of an exaggeration on White’s part, as Power Slap has about 120,000 YouTube subscribers, 21,900 Twitter followers, 3.2 million TikTok followers, 868,000 Instagram followers, 177,000 Facebook followers and 65,900 subscribers on Rumble. For comparison’s sake, the NBA alone has 83 million Instagram followers, 19.2 million TikTok followers and 20.4 million YouTube subscribers, according to Awful Announcing. Add that up and it is pretty obvious that the NBA’s social media following is far stronger than Power Slap’s.

Regardless, White can say whatever he wants and make baseless claims without any factual information to back them up, and Rumble is the perfect place to give him a platform to do it.

