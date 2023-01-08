InsideHook
Sports | January 8, 2023 6:44 pm

College Basketball Practice Prompts Player Hospitalizations, Temporary Removal of Coach

The team also postponed two games

Basketball
A college team's practice went very wrong.
Kylie Osullivan/Unsplash
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

Whether you’re a high school varsity athlete or a professional at the highest level of a sport, you can probably expect to have a taxing experience whenever you take part in a practice. That’s to be expected — but there’s also a line between a practice that pushes athletes to their limits to hone their skills and pushes you to your limits and one that’s so intense that it can cause physical harm.

Earlier this month, an instance of the latter transpired at a Chicago-area university. As CBS Sports reports, five members of Concordia University’s Division III men’s basketball team were hospitalized following a particularly exhausting practice. One of them remains in the hospital — and now the team’s coach has been “temporarily removed” as a result.

According to the article, the intensity of the practice is believed to be a result of the players missing a curfew. And — to state the obvious — while players missing a curfew is bad, working them so hard they have to go to the hospital is much, much worse.

“It has been alleged by some that the intensity and difficulty of Saturday’s practice was a direct consequence of the broken curfew earlier in the week,” said Pete Gnan, the university’s athletic director, in a letter addressing the incident. Gnan went on to point to Concordia’s policy of “zero tolerance for harassment or retaliatory actions of any kind.”

For now, Rashaan Surles is the team’s acting head coach, following the temporary removal of Steve Kollar. CBS Sports also reported that Concordia postponed two games in the first week of January, and is set to resume their season with a game on Tuesday.

More Like This

Donovan Mitchell against the Bulls at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in 2023.
NBA Drug Tests Cleveland Cavaliers After Donovan Mitchell Drops 71 Points
Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat, who may have missed a game due to eating crickets in Mexico City
Jimmy Butler May Have Missed a Game Due to Eating Crickets in Mexico
Michael Jordan at the NBA All-Star Game in 2016. The NBA recently renamed the MVP award for Jordan.
NBA Renames MVP Award the Michael Jordan Trophy for Some Reason

Recommended

Suggested for you

20 Trends That Will Define the Lives of American Men in 2023
The Best Travel Watches at Every Budget
As NFL Celebrates Damar Hamlin's "Remarkable Improvement," He Still Has No Pension
A Classic Monty Python Sketch Could Offer Actual Fitness Benefits
WTF, Exactly, Is Major League Pickleball?
22 On-Sale Winter Boots to Get You Through the Slushiest Season

Keep Reading

January 2023 Books of the Month

The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This January
The Detroit Lions wait to snap the ball against the Green Bay Packers.

Best Bets: Expert NFL Picks for Week 18
melissa clark headshot next to dinner in one cookbook

Melissa Clark Talks “Dinner in One” and Her Favorite All-Purpose Kitchen Tools
a collage of Tracksmith running shoes on a yellow background overlayed with the Products of the Week logo

Products of the Week: CES Tech, Trail Mix Beer and Tracksmith’s First Trainer
Robe and towels from FluffCo on top of a bath

Review: FluffCo Wants to Recreate the Luxury Hotel Experience in Your Home
Faherty High Pile Fleece Plaid CPO on a black and white plaid background

Take Up to 60% Off Rugged Bestsellers During Faherty’s End-of-Season Sale
Seth Rogen in a beige outfit on a coffee-colored background

The Seth Rogen Look You Should Be Copying This Season
a collage of designer items from Mr Porter on a blue gradient background

Mr Porter’s Massive Sale Is Up to 60% Off — Here’s Exactly What To Buy
Row of townhouses in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Washington, D.C.

A Local’s Guide to the Best Cheap Eats in Every DC Ward 

Trending

20 Trends That Will Define the Lives of American Men in 2023
The Best Travel Watches at Every Budget
As NFL Celebrates Damar Hamlin's "Remarkable Improvement," He Still Has No Pension
A Classic Monty Python Sketch Could Offer Actual Fitness Benefits
WTF, Exactly, Is Major League Pickleball?