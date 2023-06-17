West Virginia’s Bob Huggins Arrested on DUI Charges

So far this year, West Virginia men’s basketball head coach Bob Huggins has engaged in behavior that — one assumes, anyway — he wouldn’t tolerate from one of his players. Last month, Huggins used a homophobic slur repeatedly in a radio interview. His employer responded with a suspension and a cut to his salary. Now, Huggins is back in the news — and unfortunately, it’s for more behavior that neither he nor anyone else should engage in.



In this case, it’s less about what he said than what he did. The New York Times reports that Huggins was arrested in Pittsburgh and charged with driving while intoxicated. According to the city’s police department, officers noticed an SUV with a “flat and shredded tire” blocking traffic. Eventually, the police determined that he was intoxicated and took him into custody.



The Times has some additional details about the arrest — including that the SUV had a number of empty beer cans inside, and that Huggins told the police that he believed himself to be in Columbus. (For the record, Columbus, Ohio is roughly 185 miles west of Pittsburgh. There’s also a Columbus Township in Pennsylvania, but that’s about 130 miles north of Pittsburgh.) He was later released from custody.

On Saturday, the university and its athletic department released a joint statement. “West Virginia University is aware of an incident last night involving Head Men’s Basketball Coach Bob Huggins, for which he was charged with Driving Under the Influence (DUI) in the City of Pittsburgh,” the statement read. “We are gathering more information and will take appropriate action once the review is complete.”