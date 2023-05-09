InsideHook
Sports | May 9, 2023 11:04 am

Bob Huggins Used a Homophobic Slur in a Radio Interview. Twice.

He has since apologized, and WVU is investigating the incident

Bob Huggins on the sidelines
West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins in February 2023.
David K Purdy/Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

Over the course of his more than 40 years coaching college basketball, West Virginia’s Bob Huggins has reached a number of career milestones and was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame last year. All of which serves as a precursor to say that he should really know better than to use a homophobic slur — not once, but twice — while in the midst of a live radio interview. There are countless reasons for not using this kind of language ever, including not being bigoted and being respectful of your fellow humans. Evidently, none of this mattered to Huggins.

As Awful Announcing reported, Huggins made the comments during an interview on the Bill Cunningham Show on 700 WLW. The two men discussed Xavier University and its fanbase as it related to a recent Crosstown Shootout. “Any school that can throw rubber penises on the floor and then say they didn’t do it, by god they can get away with anything,” Huggins said. “I think it was transgender night wasn’t it?” Cunningham replied.

It was at this point that Huggins repeatedly used a homophobic slur prefaced in one case by the word “Catholic.” “They were envious they didn’t have one,” he added.

In a statement released later in the day, West Virginia University Athletics condemned Huggins’s statement. “The situation is under review and will be addressed by the University and its athletics department,” the athletics department added.

The 5 Most-Compelling Storylines of This Year’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament
The 5 Most-Compelling Storylines of This Year’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament

March Madness is sure to bring its usual dose of insanity in 2023 — maybe even more

WVU’s statement was released concurrently with one from Huggins himself. “Earlier today on a Cincinnati radio program, I was asked about the rivalry between my former employer, the University of Cincinnati, and its crosstown rival, Xavier University,” he said. “During the conversation, I used a completely insensitive and abhorrent phrase that there is simply no excuse for — and I won’t try to make one here.”

“I deeply apologize to the individuals I have offended, as well as to the Xavier University community, the University of Cincinnati and West Virginia University,” he continued. “As I have shared with my players over my 40 years of coaching, there are consequences for our words and actions, and I will fully accept any coming my way. I am ashamed and embarrassed and heartbroken for those I have hurt. I must do better, and I will.”

It’s this part that drives home the hypocrisy at the center of his earlier remarks. One would think that a WVU player — or any player at a comparable program — would face harsh consequences for using similar language, especially in a public context. Huggins, who has been coaching for decades, should know better.

More Like This

college basketball game
Five Quirks in Men’s College Basketball Coaches Contracts
Basketball
College Basketball Practice Prompts Player Hospitalizations, Temporary Removal of Coach
Merl Code exits the Federal Courthouse in Manhattan in October of 2017 in New York City.
College Basketball’s Fall Guy Will Not Go Quietly Into the Night

Recommended

Suggested for you

The 10 Best Field Watches
The Legendary Green Beret Who Lives Like a Modern Samurai
Chasing One of the World's Most Sought-After Fish
Why You Should Use the “4-1-1 Method” for Muscle-Building
New Lawsuit Targets Ford's 10-Speed Automatic Transmission
Southwest Passengers Can Soon Enjoy Three New Onboard Features

Keep Reading

Heesen Yacht's XV67 concept superyacht

How to Build a Superyacht in the 21st Century
Tony Hawk with his skateboard.

How Breaking a Leg Helped Tony Hawk Fix His Wellness Routine
two wheat beer pints at a microbrewery in an outdoor courtyard table

Wheat Beer Is Truly the Perfect Summer Beer
"Paved Paradise" cover and author photo

Could Rethinking Parking Spots Lead to More Livable Cities?
Sunrise at Lake Colden in Adirondack High Peaks

Everything to Know About Visiting the Adirondacks
Tuft & Needle Hero

Save Up to $775 at Tuft & Needle’s Memorial Day Sale
A woman wearing a necklace that spells "mama," a great piece o jewelry to gift this Mother's Day

There’s a Ton of On-Sale Jewelry Just in Time for Mother’s Day. Here’s What to Buy.
people squeezing lime on food

A Hungry Person’s Guide to Hot Luck, Austin’s Premier Food Festival
Sommeliers Kelly Evans and Michael Lagau of Bin 415 posing at a table with glasses of wine in their hands

SF’s Super-Luxe Sommelier Recommends His Favorite Bottles of Wine

Trending

The 10 Best Field Watches
The Legendary Green Beret Who Lives Like a Modern Samurai
Chasing One of the World's Most Sought-After Fish
Why You Should Use the “4-1-1 Method” for Muscle-Building
New Lawsuit Targets Ford's 10-Speed Automatic Transmission