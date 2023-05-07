Bronny James Has Made His Collegiate Decision

Most high school basketball players have not gotten the media coverage that Bronny James has. Then again, most high school basketball players are not the son of LeBron James. The elder James has been adamant about wanting to close out his career playing alongside Bronny — which led to some speculation about whether that factored into the contract extension he signed with the Lakers in 2020. (Since then, he’s signed another extension.)



But we’re not quite at the point of watching multiple members of the James family suit up on the same team. There’s still the question of where Bronny would attend college — something that itself has prompted abundant speculation in recent months. Now, where there were only rumors, we now have clarity — and if you’d predicted Bronny James choosing the University of Southern California, you might just be able to predict the future.



CBS Sports reported that James made the announcement on Saturday, May 6. USC had long been considered one of the three favorites for his destination, with the other two being Ohio State and Oregon. Bronny is currently ranked 26th among basketball recruits nationwide, as per 247Sports’ ranking system.

LeBron James Is Joining Major League Pickleball…as an Owner Maverick Carter, Draymond Green and Kevin Love were also announced as being part of the ownership group

As CBS Sports’ Kyle Boone notes in his analysis of the announcement, this is encouraging news for USC, placing them as favorites to win the Pac-12 next year. That season is still a long way away — but the possibility of a certain father and son being NBA teammates feels that much more tangible.