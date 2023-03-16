InsideHook
Sex & Dating | March 16, 2023 2:17 pm

We May Have Emerged From the Sex Recession

Dirty talk and role play will save us all

Midsection Of Romantic Couple Kissing
People are finding more meaningful ways to connect and get intimate
Getty Images/EyeEm
By Emma Glassman-Hughes

While the United States has spent the last months teetering on the brink of a financial recession, it seems its sex recession may have taken a surprising turn in the other direction. Researchers commissioned for eharmony’s Dating Diaries study found that creative intimacy-building exercises like massage and role play are on the upswing — and appear to have rescued our shared boner from the edge of the cliff and placed it safely back on the orgasm freeway. 

Of the single people polled, 36% reported an increase in sex during the last year. Analysts attribute that spike to an embrace of different sex styles, with 65% reporting that they’ve tried new sex positions, roughly 60% reporting that they’ve given and received massages or oral sex or have engaged in the art of dirty talk. Sex toys, role playing, watching porn together and introducing additional partners have also seen an uptick among singles so far in 2023. 

For partnered people, however, the prognosis isn’t as promising. So far this year, it looks like 27% are having less sex than last year, while 31% report getting it on at least three times a week. 

Yes, Women Can Have Orgasms in Their Sleep, Too
Yes, Women Can Have Orgasms in Their Sleep, Too

Though not as common as teenage boys, it’s one of the nearly dozens of ways for females to get off

In 2018, when Atlantic writer Kate Julian first coined the term “sex recession,” the downturn in sexual activity among people of all ages, especially Gen Z, made researchers and reporters pause. We should be in a sexual “boom time,” Julian wrote, because of our unprecedented acceptance of the spectrum of sexuality, alternative relationship structures like polyamory and non-monogamy, graphic depictions of sex in film and online, birth control and sex outside of marriage. Since Julian’s piece published, it’s been speculated that heightened anxiety around consent, coupled with certain lifestyle constraints — like living with your parents well into your 20s because you can’t afford to pay astronomical rents — have contributed the most to Gen Z’s extended dry spell. 

Today, 2018 feels so far away. Since The Atlantic published that article, we’ve lost our constitutional right to an abortion. We’ve survived a pandemic, undergone multiple social upheavals and witnessed a war overtake eastern Europe. The hybrid workplace has obliterated the lines between public and private. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez time-traveled back to 2003. A lot has changed. 


Despite all the chaos, or perhaps because of it, people are finding meaningful ways to connect in 2023. But if we truly resolve to resurrect our collective libido, we will have to continue to expand our views of sex. Intimacy is not limited to the penetration of a vagina by a penis. Sex — and really, connection — looks different for everyone, depending upon preferences, abilities and relationships. And in the end, it looks like sensual massages and vibrators will pluck us from our flaccid nightmares and deliver us unto our lusty destiny.

More Like This

John Melfi and his wife, Jackie
What It’s Like to Run Swingers Clubs for 25 Years
The painting "Paolo and Francesca" by Jean-Auguste-Dominique Ingres and a man with binoculars looking on, illustrating the idea of cuckolding
The Psychology of Cuckolding, an Insult That’s Become a Male Fantasy
Playful drunk couple passionately kissing at disco party in night club
Everything to Know About Attending a Sex Party

Recommended

Suggested for you

Toyota Mirai Proves Hydrogen Will Always Be the Future
A Five-Second Test to See Whether You’re Aging Well
The 10 Best Deals at Filson’s Extremely Rare Warehouse Sale
Long Island Ferrari Thieves Pull Off Logic-Defying Heist
If You Want to Be Happy, You Actually Do Have to Make Money
The Takeaway From the New Pornhub Doc? Pay for Your Porn.

Keep Reading

Lido at Sand Valley. Aerial of #15 green (top), #17 (passing through in the middle from right to left), and #10 green (bottom).

How One Man's Obsession Brought a Legendary Golf Course Back From the Dead
A collage of images of Carroll Shelby, a race car visionary known for Le Mans wins as well as Ford and Cobra cars

The Legacy of Race Car Visionary Carroll Shelby
pink fuzzy handcuffs laying on top of positive affirmations

What Exactly Is a Praise Kink?
A close-up of a bottle of Powers Irish Rye, the first modern 100% Irish rye whiskey

How Ireland Is Rediscovering and Reinventing Rye Whiskey
A sampling of the best sleep products on sale right now for Sleep Week

15 On-Sale Sleep Products Worth Shopping Right Now
The Avocado Green Mattress on a blue textured background

Avocado’s Green Mattress Puts a (Hefty) Price on Greener Sleeping
a collage of the best robes for men on a lavender towel background

8 Robes That Will Make Bedtime Far More Luxurious
illustration of a basketball player falling at the foul line after taking a shot

This Year's March Madness Is Going to Be Wonderfully Amateur
A perfect pint of Guinness on the table outside a pub in Dublin city center. On Monday, 05 July 2021, in Dublin, Ireland

The Best Places to Drink a Perfect Pint of Guinness in Dublin

Trending

Toyota Mirai Proves Hydrogen Will Always Be the Future
A Five-Second Test to See Whether You’re Aging Well
The 10 Best Deals at Filson’s Extremely Rare Warehouse Sale
Long Island Ferrari Thieves Pull Off Logic-Defying Heist
If You Want to Be Happy, You Actually Do Have to Make Money