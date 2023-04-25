Meet Rizz: Your AI Dating Wingman and Response Generator

Knowing what to say when talking to someone you’re interested in isn’t always easy — especially at first introduction, and especially when it happens online. It’s easy for things to get misinterpreted or misread, and for those who find the whole dating app ecosystem difficult, that can be daunting. Enter: Rizz, your new AI digital dating assistant for when the world of online dating gets too overwhelming.

Rizz, named after the Gen Z slang for “charisma,” is an app that adds an AI-powered keyboard to your phone that can come up with creative messages. After videos of the app went viral on TikTok and Twitter, per The Washington Post, it racked up over 130,000 users.

Rizz, which can create opening lines and responses to your matches on dating apps using the keyboard feature on your phone, was built by four college students between the ages of 19 and 20.

“We’re all [computer science] majors who stay in our rooms all day coding,” Charis Zhang, one of the creators, told the Post. “The reason we created this app is that we’re experiencing the pain of not fully knowing how to converse with people.”

This TikTok shows how exactly Rizz can work when being used on a dating app:

Some of the answers have come off as “nonsensical,” according to the Post. One user, Coyne Lloyd, used Rizz with some of his Hinge matches out of curiosity. One woman’s profile said she knew the best spot for birria tacos, and Rizz’s automated response was…interesting.

“I’m glad to hear you’re enjoying the birria tacos in town!” the app wrote as a potential conversation starter. “It sounds like you’re really taking the time to figure out your dating goals and that’s great! I’m sure you’ll find the right person for you soon!”

Maybe after a few updates Rizz is something you’ll consider if you’re having trouble coming up with responses to matches on dating apps. Nothing sounds more genuine and honest than starting off a new relationship by not talking to them yourself.