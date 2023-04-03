YouTube Is Expanding Its Coachella Coverage This Year

Does hearing the name “Coachella” fill you with a sense of anxiety — and perhaps some ever-present FOMO? On one hand, it’s an occasion where you can see some of the biggest names in music — including, this year, a rare live appearance from Frank Ocean. On the other hand, the cost and logistics might dissuade you from attending — to say nothing of the idea that massive music festivals aren’t always appealing, even to diehard fans of live music.



That doesn’t mean you’re out of options. As Engadget revealed, YouTube will again be streaming Coachella this year. If you’ve watched the festival on YouTube in previous years, you may be intrigued to know that the streamer has increased the scope of its coverage for 2023.



YouTube’s official announcement of its coverage refers to its plans as “an all-access pass across 6 channels.” As Engadget pointed out, this is the first time all of Coachella’s stages will be streamed. The announcement features direct links for the Coachella Stage, Outdoor Theater, Sahara, Mojave, Gobi and Sonora stages.

Coachella is set to take place over two weekends: from April 14 through 16 and again from the 21 to 23. Engadget also points out that paid YouTube TV subscribers will have access to additional backstage material. Will it be enough of an incentive to get people to go remote for this edition of the storied music festival? Stay tuned.