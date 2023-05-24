InsideHook
Music | May 24, 2023 3:40 pm

Tina Turner, Legendary “Queen of Rock ‘N’ Roll,” Dead at 83

The "Proud Mary" singer passed away after "a long illness," according to her family

Tina Turner performs on stage in Amsterdam, Netherlands, 1971.
Tina Turner performs on stage in Amsterdam, Netherlands, 1971.
Redferns
By Bonnie Stiernberg @aahrealbonsters

Tina Turner, the legendary performer dubbed the “Queen of Rock ‘N’ Roll” who rose to prominence as the lead singer of the Ike & Tina Turner Revue before overcoming horrific domestic abuse at the hands of her husband Ike Turner and forging her own path as one of the most successful solo artists of all time, has reportedly passed away at the age of 83.

“Tina Turner, the ‘Queen of Rock’n Roll’ has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland,” Turner’s family said in a statement released Wednesday. “With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model.”

That’s putting it mildly, of course. With Ike Turner, who died in 2007, the woman born Anna Mae Bullock was responsible for indelible hits like “It’s Gonna Work Out Fine,” “River Deep – Mountain High,” “Nutbush City Limits” and their iconic rendition of Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Proud Mary” — such a classic that it almost feels wrong to refer to it as “Creedence Clearwater Revival’s” instead of “Tina Turner’s.” After divorcing Ike in 1978, she scratched and crawled her way back, eventually releasing the massive, multiplatinum 1984 comeback record Private Dancer, which earned her a Grammy for “What’s Love Got to Do With It.”

“Tina” Directors Explain How They Brought Tina Turner’s Farewell Statement to Life
“Tina” Directors Explain How They Brought Tina Turner’s Farewell Statement to Life

Oscar winners Daniel Lindsay and T.J. Martin on their new HBO documentary

She was one of the most beloved performers of all time, one who set the Guinness World Record for the largest paying audience for a solo artist in 1988 when she played to a crowd of 180,000 people. And yet, in Tina (the 2021 HBO documentary about her life) Turner admitted that she didn’t feel as though she’d had a happy life — largely due to all the trauma she suffered at the hands of Ike and her parents, who abandoned her when she was just 13 years old.

“It wasn’t a good life,” she told the camera matter-of-factly. “The good did not balance the bad. I had an abusive life, there’s no other way to tell the story. It’s a reality. It’s the truth. That’s what you’ve got, so you have to accept it. Some people say the life that I lived and the performances that I gave, the appreciation, is blasting with the people. And yeah, I should be proud of that. I am. But when do you stop being proud? I mean, when do you, how do you bow out slowly?”

More Like This

Ike and Tina Turner House
Ike and Tina Turner’s Former Home Lists for Just Under $1 Million
phil spector
How Are We Supposed to Remember Phil Spector?
John Fogerty performs at the Jim Irsay Collection & Concert at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on December 10, 2022 in San Francisco, California.
Why It Took John Fogerty 50 Years to Finally Get the Rights to His Creedence Clearwater Revival Songs

Recommended

Suggested for you

A Guide to the Best Life Hacks From the Last 100 Years
The 9 Trips You Should Take With Your Kids Before They’re All Grown Up
All the Wine Snobbery Moments on “Succession,” Ranked by Sommeliers
Eddie Van Halen’s Easter Egg-Filled Porsche Is Up for Auction
All the Memorial Day Sales Worth Shopping Through the Long Weekend
All of David Lynch’s Films, Ranked by Retrospective Curator Daniel Knox

Keep Reading

Three bottles of Blanton's, a hard-to-find bourbon from Buffalo Trace

What Is an Allocated Bourbon and Why Is This Even a Thing?
Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen in "Platonic"

A Show Like “Platonic” Is Long Overdue, But Is It Actually Any Good?
Nick Bosa takes the field for the San Francisco 49ers.

What’s Star NFL Defensive End Nick Bosa’s Worst Fear? The Same as Yours.
A kid sitting on his dad's shoulders outside on a walk.

How to Keep Fatherhood From Ruining Your Fitness Routine
Naoussa is one of the prettiest villages in the Cyclades

This Elysian Greek Island Should Top Summer Travel Wish-Lists
a collage of items from the memorial day style sales

The Best Memorial Day Style Sales to Shop: J.Crew, Abercrombie, Nordstrom and More
a collage of the best sandals for men on a sandy backgroud

The Best Sandals for Men Are a One-Way Ticket to Open-Toed Enlightenment
Brooks Brothers Memorial day sale hero

Brooks Brothers’ Memorial Day Sale Is the Perfect Time to Refresh Your Closet
Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone in "Killers of the Flower Moon"

“Killers of the Flower Moon,” “May December” and American Myth-Making Dominate Cannes

Trending

A Guide to the Best Life Hacks From the Last 100 Years
The 9 Trips You Should Take With Your Kids Before They’re All Grown Up
All the Wine Snobbery Moments on “Succession,” Ranked by Sommeliers
Eddie Van Halen’s Easter Egg-Filled Porsche Is Up for Auction
All the Memorial Day Sales Worth Shopping Through the Long Weekend