Music | March 22, 2023

Liam Gallagher Says Noel Gallagher Has “Done a Lot of Damage” to Oasis

Looks like we might have to wait a bit longer for that rumored reunion

Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher in London, circa 1995.
Getty Images
By Bonnie Stiernberg @aahrealbonsters

Fans have been speculating about a possible Oasis reunion for years now, and as recently as January of this year, both Liam and Noel Gallagher seemed open to the possibility of putting their decades-long feud aside and getting back together for some sort of musical endeavor. Of course, the joke is on us for holding on to any real hope; at this point, we should all know that the moods of both Gallagher brothers have a history of shifting as frequently as the tides.

The latest update in the never-ending “will Oasis reunite?” saga? Liam has chosen to look back in anger, lashing out at Noel on social media and calling him a “potato.”

Blur vs. Oasis: Remembering the Swaggiest Soccer Match Ever Played, 25 Years Later
Blur vs. Oasis: Remembering the Swaggiest Soccer Match Ever Played, 25 Years Later

Banter, beer throwing and bucket hats — the match between the Brit-Pop greats had it all

“Here’s how I see it the little fella aka potato has done a lot of damage to Oasis as a band/brand he’s got a lot of making up to do not just to me but to you the fans the people that put us where we are tday as you were,” he wrote on Twitter. (For those keeping score at home, Liam has been calling Noel a potato on Twitter since 2016.)

So, yeah: don’t hold your breath for that reunion. And while we’ll likely never know why, exactly, these two brothers seem to despise each other so much that they can’t even put their differences aside long enough to secure the massive paycheck that an Oasis reunion would bring in, from the outside looking in, it seems as though they’re both equally culpable. And let’s be honest: can we really call it “damage” to the Oasis brand at this point, or has their constant bickering simply become part of their lore? Who’s to say that all the public digs at each other aren’t just them giving the people what they want? Would one measly reunion concert really be worth sacrificing years of “potato” tweets?

