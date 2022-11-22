InsideHook
Music | November 22, 2022 4:05 pm

Australian Stagecrasher Takes Guitar to Face From Black Crowes’ Rich Robinson

Robinson didn't find the man who rushed the stage at the Palais Theatre in Melbourne too hard to handle

Rich Robinson of The Black Crowes performs at Wizink Arena in Spain.
Rich Robinson sent an Australian stagecrasher sprawling at a Black Crowes show.
Javier Bragado/Redferns
By Evan Bleier @itishowitis

An Australian rock fan who attempted to be part of the show during a Black Crowes concert at the Palais Theatre in Melbourne over the weekend likely needed a remedy and was seeing things after taking an axe to the face courtesy of guitarist Rich Robinson.

Robinson, 53, didn’t find the man who came in his direction after initially taking a run at bassist Steve Pipien too hard to handle and sent him packing with blows to the face and chest during an aborted rendition of “Stare It Cold.” As Robinson’s brother Chris got in on the attempt to get the man talking to angels by hitting him twice as hard with the mic stand, the stagecrasher was pushed off the stage and into the pit before the incident escalated any further.

As security converged on the man, Rich exclaimed, “Hey, you throw that motherfucker out,” according to Jambase. With the disturbance resolved, the Crowes composed themselves and restarted “Stare It Cold” and concluded the tune without further incident.

The stop in Melbourne was the finale of the Crowes’ first visit to Australia since 2008, so Robinson didn’t have to be too concerned about having his guitar in working order for the next night of the tour. Expect stage security to be a little tighter when the Robinsons return to the stage with the Crowes for a two-night stand in Las Vegas at the Pearl Concert Theatre kicking off February 10.

More Like This

Tom Petty
Tom Petty's Estate Isn't Happy With Kari Lake's Use of "I Won't Back Down"
Queen on tour
Brian May's 2023 Includes a Potential Queen Tour and a Reissued Eddie Van Halen Collaboration
Bob Dylan, 1961
Lyrics and Love Letters From Bob Dylan Head to Auction

Recommended

Suggested for you

Excerpt: Jason Gay Reflects on the Humbling Nature of Golf
The Best GMT Watches to Buy at Every Budget
The Best Early Black Friday Deals You Can Shop Right Now
Trust Us: This Will Be the Best Gift You Get Her This Year
Social Media and Crypto Came Under Fire on “Real Time With Bill Maher”
How to Smoke a Turkey Like a Seasoned Thanksgiving Pitmaster

Keep Reading

A screengrab of the homepage in "Backyard Baseball 2001."

Remembering the Most Inclusive Video Game Ever, 25 Years Later
Lauren “LP” Paylor O’Brien at a bar making a drink. The Silver Spring, Maryland, resident is the winner of Netflix's Drink Masters show

Meet the World’s First “Ultimate Drink Master”
Tracksmith runners hit the streets before the NYC marathon.

Tracksmith's First NYC Store Arrives With Brand's First-Ever Running Shoe
A close-up of the Delta Pique Polo, now on sale at Rhone during its Black Friday sale

Take 25% Off During Rhone’s Black Friday Sale
Pappy Van Winkle 23-Year Old Bourbon bottle. Huckberry is giving away two bottles in a promotion called Pappy Day.

Spend $75 at Huckberry and You Could Win a Bottle of Pappy Van Winkle
a colage of items from the Taylor Stitch Black Friday sale on a wooden background

Taylor Stitch’s Black Friday Bonanza Is Finally Here
2022 Black Friday Deals

Black Friday Is Officially Underway. Here's How to Navigate It.
a collage of items from the Mr Porter Black Friday Sale on a blue patterned background

Mr Porter's Black Friday Sale Is the Best Place to Score Menswear Deals Right Now
A man and woman working out with the Lululemon Studio Mirror, which is currently 50% off for Black Friday 2022

One of the Best Black Friday Fitness Deals Is 50% Off the Mirror

Trending

Excerpt: Jason Gay Reflects on the Humbling Nature of Golf
The Best GMT Watches to Buy at Every Budget
The Best Early Black Friday Deals You Can Shop Right Now
Trust Us: This Will Be the Best Gift You Get Her This Year
Social Media and Crypto Came Under Fire on “Real Time With Bill Maher”