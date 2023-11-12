Neil Young in late 2023
Neil Young performs in concert during Farm Aid at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center on September 23, 2023.
Gary Miller/Getty Images
Culture > Music

It Sure Sounds Like Neil Young Played a Billionaire’s Birthday Party

Young and Crazy Horse played most of the album "Ragged Glory"

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
November 12, 2023 4:06 pm
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to)...Read More

Last month in New York City, the Rolling Stones played a private show in a much smaller venue than the band usually shows up. This month, it sounds very likely that Neil Young and Crazy Horse did something similar in Toronto. As Andy Greene reports at Rolling Stone, the Young concert was notable for two reasons: first, it featured the band playing virtually all of the album Ragged Glory. And second, it appears to be in celebration of the 50th birthday of billionaire Dani Reiss.

While Young doesn’t have a long history of playing for the billionaire set, Greene points out that Young has done something like this before — specifically, a 2016 private show for Carmignac CEO Édouard Carmignac.

Initial reports of the November 4 Toronto gig came via the website Thrashers Wheat, which offered more details about the concert, including a partial set list and details on the venue — The Rivoli, about which poster Stu notes, “I believe it’s licensed for 240 persons.”

Young and Crazy Horse played for an hour and 15 minutes, with an encore of “Cinamon Girl” and “Rockin’ in the Free World.” One Ragged Glory song was not performed that evening: album closer “Mother Earth (Natural Anthem).”

Nils Lofgren Reflects on Neil Young’s “Tonight’s the Night” Tour
Nils Lofgren Reflects on Neil Young’s “Tonight’s the Night” Tour
 The guitarist also tells us the inspiration behind Crazy Horse’s new record

Dani Reiss, in whose honor the event took place, is best known as the CEO of Canada Goose, the company his grandfather founded decades earlier. Under Reiss’s time as CEO, the company has grown dramatically and became a publicly traded company in 2017.

Earlier this year, Reiss spoke to CNBC about his company’s appeal to apparel buyers. “They want something that’s real and that’s classic and that’s going to stand the test of time,” he said — words that also might explain why he’s fond of Young’s music.

More Like This

Neil Young
Neil Young Returned to Live Music to Protest Old Growth Logging
Neil Young and Crazy Horse
Crazy Horse’s Billy Talbot Revisited His Work With Neil Young — Then and Now
Neil Young and Crazy Horse
Neil Young and Crazy Horse Are Predictably Great on “Barn”
Robert Ragland Young and "Mind Golf"
Robert Ragland Young Explores Golf’s Philosophical Side — With a Little Help From His Brother Neil

Culture
Culture > Music

Recommended

Suggested for you

Best pumpkin beers
The 27 Best Tasting Pumpkin Beers in 2023

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Music, Right This Way

Neil Young in late 2023

It Sure Sounds Like Neil Young Played a Billionaire's Birthday Party

Neutral Milk Hotel

Against All Odds, Neutral Milk Hotel Are Grammy Nominees

Semisonic

Semisonic’s Dan Wilson Is So Much More Than “Closing Time”

Eddie Van Halen mural

Sammy Hagar Is Upset There Hasn't Been a Tribute Concert for Eddie Van Halen Yet

Explore More Music

Keep Reading

Gray Maynard, a former UFC fighter, getting punched in the face during a bout in 2014. Maynard is now automatically part of a class-action antitrust lawsuit against the UFC.

The Battle of the Century: UFC vs. 1,200 of Its Own Fighters

Early Black Friday gift ideas on a purple background

The Best Early Black Friday Deals Are Already Here

a collection of rye whiskey bottles that we liked that are under $100

10 Best Rye Whiskeys Under $100

Dan Silverman's "Million Dollar Chicken."

The Standard Grill’s Original “Million Dollar Chicken” Is Back. Here’s How to Make It.