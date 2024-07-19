Bruce Springsteen Is Officially a Billionaire

Bruce Springsteen may have used the phrase “tramps like us” in his song “Born to Run,” but it’s been a long time since that word could be used to describe the rock icon. This week brought a reminder of just how far he’s come from his humble roots, with Forbes officially declaring that Springsteen’s net worth is more than $1 billion. That’s right — if he wanted to build his own packed highway for broken heroes to engage in last-chance power drives, he’s certainly got the money for it.



According to Forbes, Springsteen’s fortune is “conservatively [estimated] to be worth $1.1 billion.” One assumes that the sale of his entire musical catalog in late 2021 for $550 million went a long way towards cracking the billion dollar threshold. Forbes also points to Springsteen’s touring as a significant source of revenue for him; given the ticket prices his recent tours have commanded, that’s also less than surprising.



Last year, Deadline reported that Springsteen’s 2023 tour with the E Street Band grossed $379 million. That was the third-highest figure, putting Springsteen just behind fellow billionaire Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, who’s not far from reaching billionaire status herself. The upcoming biopic focusing on the making of Springsteen’s Nebraska should further elevate his profile.

Being a newly-minted billionaire isn’t Springsteen’s only milestone this month. The Boss also made his first appearance on the Hot Country Songs chart this week via his appearance on Zach Bryan’s “Sandpaper.” As Billboard reports, the song also marks Springsteen’s first time on the Billboard Hot 100 in 15 years.