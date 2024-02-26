Culture > Music

Bruce Springsteen’s Archives Will Get Their Own Building in 2026

Monmouth University is already home to the archives

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
February 26, 2024 5:10 pm
Bruce Springsteen attends the "Love For The Holidays" concert at Town Hall on November 30, 2023.
As rock and roll legends go, Bruce Springsteen has always been one of the more bookish of the group. He’s drawn inspiration from the likes of John Steinbeck and Flannery O’Connor over the years, and he’s inspired countless more. When you factor in the man’s folk-hero status to the part of New Jersey where he came of age, it’s almost surprising that there aren’t more spaces dedicated to him across the Garden State.

When an artist reaches a certain level of renown in their chosen field, they’ll usually end up donating their archives to an institution of higher learning. Springsteen is no exception to this, and the announcement of the Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music at Monmouth University in 2017 built on efforts already underway to collect Springsteen-related documents.

Now, more details about the project — set to be housed in its own building, which will open in 2026 — have emerged. A new article in the university’s magazine Monmouth offers more details as to what to expect from the building, which will also encompass Springsteen-centric exhibits and a 230-seat theater.

The Center’s executive director, Robert Santelli, summarized the facility’s mission as encompassing everything from public programs to lesson plans for educators. He told Monmouth, “Our institution will offer exciting research opportunities for students, journalists, and historians and give Springsteen fans the chance to explore his music and the role it plays in American history like never before.”

Photographer Lynn Goldsmith Reflects on Bruce Springsteen’s “Darkness on the Edge of Town” Era
Photographer Lynn Goldsmith Reflects on Bruce Springsteen’s “Darkness on the Edge of Town” Era
 Goldsmith’s new photo book captures The Boss at a pivotal moment in his career

Fundraising for the building — with costs slated to be $45 million — is currently underway. The Springsteen Archives have been involved with a host of events to date, including collaborating with the LBJ Presidential Library and hosting a day of programming centered around the 50th anniversary of The Wild, The Innocent & The E Street Shuffle last October. And when the Springsteen Archives’ new building opens, it might not be the only Boss-centric spot to peruse in central Jersey.

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

