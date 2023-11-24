Avett Brothers on stage
Scott Avett and Seth Avett of The Avett Brothers perform during MerleFest at Wilkes Community College on April 28, 2023.
Jeff Hahne/Getty Images
Culture > Music

Is an Avett Brothers Musical in Broadway’s Future?

"Swept Away" is currently on stage in Washington, DC

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
November 24, 2023 4:55 pm
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to)...Read More

We live in a world where Broadway musicals have featured the music of artists as wide-ranging as Fela Kuti, Green Day and Carole King. Could the Avett Brothers be next? It’s not as far-fetched as it may sound. It’s worth hearkening back to Mike Powell’s review at Pitchfork of the band’s 2007 album Emotionalism, which describes their sound as “messy in sentiment, swooning, impulsive” — all qualities that sound tailor-made for a Broadway stage.

There’s also the matter of the fact that there is, in fact, a musical out there that features the music of the Avett Brothers: Swept Away, which is set to run at Washington, DC’s Arena Stage through the end of 2023. Writing at The Washington Post, Peter Marks explored the musical’s genesis — and pondered its future.

It’s worth mentioning that the Avett Brothers aren’t the only big names involved with the project; the book for Swept Away is by John Logan, whose work for the stage includes the Tony Award winner Red and whose screenplays include Gladiator, The Aviator and Skyfall. Logan drew inspiration from the band’s 2004 album Mignonette, which took its name from the vessel where an unsettling crime took place at sea.

“[I]t had already put in our minds the legend and the great drama of that story,” Scott Avett told the Post. “So to imagine it being retold in this dramatic way does line up pretty well.”

The Avett Brothers Release New Album ‘True Sadness’
The Avett Brothers Release New Album ‘True Sadness’
 Listen to lead single ‘Ain’t No Man’ below

There’s no word yet on whether the play could eventually move to New York — though Marks does note that some Arena Stages productions have made that move in the last decade, including Dear Evan Hansen. And if you are seeking a rock-inspired theater production in New York City 2004, there is the matter of a Sufjan Stevens adaptation opening at the Park Avenue Armory next spring.

More Like This

30 Songs for a More Pensive Fourth of July
30 Songs for a More Pensive Fourth of July
Stephen Sondheim, 1962
Recording of Stephen Sondheim’s “Lost” Musical Has Been Found
A scene from One from the Heart
Revisiting “One From the Heart,” the Film That Almost Bankrupted Francis Ford Coppola, 40 Years Later
The cast from Broadway's Girl from the North Country
Can Bob Dylan Save the Broadway Musical From Itself?

Culture
Culture > Music

Recommended

Suggested for you

Cruise cars
Both of Cruise's Founders Resigned This Week
Typewriter keys
A Stunning Collection of Vintage Typewriters Is Heading to Auction
Electric vehicle sign
Electric Vehicles Are Less Likely to Catch Fire Than Gas-Powered Ones
a photo of the Bombas slipper on a tan background
Buy Better Basics at the Bombas Black Friday Sale
A Moccamaster coffee maker, Staub Dutch oven and Le Creuset enamel skillet, all of which are on sale during the Sur La Table Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale
Sur La Table’s Black Friday Sale Has All Your Favorite Kitchen Brands
A pizza going into the Ooni Karu 16 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven, now on sale for Black Friday
Ooni’s Taking 30% Off Their Excellent Portable Pizza Ovens for Black Friday

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Music, Right This Way

Avett Brothers on stage

Is an Avett Brothers Musical in Broadway's Future?

Thanksgiving albums

The Albums InsideHook Editors Will Be Listening to This Thanksgiving

Taylor Swift in Rio

Philadelphia Radio Station Nixes Taylor Swift's Music In Advance of Monday's Eagles-Chiefs Game

Bob Dylan on stage, 2023

Apparently Bob Dylan Is Trying to Get Jann Wenner Reinstated to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Board

Explore More Music

Keep Reading

Black Friday Deals 2023

InsideHook’s Guide to Black Friday 2023

The InsideHook 2023 Holiday Gift Guides

The InsideHook 2023 Holiday Gift Guides

2023 Goose Island Bourbon County Stout

We Tasted and Ranked Every 2023 Goose Island Bourbon County Stout

three bottles of wine on a tan background with thanksgiving illustrations

The Best Wines to Pair With a Thanksgiving Leftovers Sandwich