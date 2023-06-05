InsideHook
Finance | June 5, 2023 1:16 pm

Gen Z Is Investing Because of FOMO, Survey Finds

Here are all the most current facts about Gen Z investing habits right now

A person with hand on their chin looking at their phone.
Gen Zers in the U.S. also said their top financial goal is to be able to travel and go on vacation.
Getty Images
By Joanna Sommer

You may have experienced FOMO — the fear of missing out — before, like if you didn’t go to an event that your friends went to and now you feel like you’re missing out on the experience. It’s a frequently used phrase to explain that missing out feeling, and it’s what’s driving over 40% of Gen Z to start investing, according to a survey by the CFA Institute and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority Investor Education Foundation.

The two organizations surveyed a total of 2,872 people in Gen Z, millennial and Gen X combined from the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and China to understand investment-related behaviors in people with and without investment accounts. The survey showed, most interestingly, new and helpful research about what factors are driving Gen Z’s financial decision-making, which includes access to financial information on social media and investing apps.

More Reviews

The 13 Best Gifts to Give the Gen Zer in Your Life
The 13 Best Gifts to Give the Gen Zer in Your Life

Worried your presents won't be hip enough this year? We've got you covered.

According to the survey, 41% of the Gen Z group — ages 18-25 — in the U.S. and Canada, 43% from the U.K. and 60% from China cited FOMO as the reason why they started investing. And the most common investment among Gen Z? Crypto, which is what 44% of Gen Z investors are investing in right now. 

A large percentage of Gen Z respondents also said they started investing before they turned 21: 82% of Gen Zers in the U.S., 79% in Canada, 81% in the U.K. and 60% in China. Many Gen Zers are also getting their financial and investing information from social media, the study found. It was the top source in the U.S., U.K. and Canada, and it was the fourth highest behind investing apps in China. 

Gen Z investors in the U.S. also said their top financial goal is to be able to travel and go on vacation, according to the study. This was the same 53% of Gen Z investors in China, while Canadian Gen Z investors said their top concern was paying bills and Gen Z investors in the U.K. said their top financial goals are to buy homes. 

“The Gen Z population is diverse and digitally savvy,” said FINRA Foundation President Gerri Walsh in the survey. “They are using mobile technology to enter the financial markets in unprecedented numbers and consulting a wide range of information sources as they do so. It is vital to understand their investing decisions and to provide them with the educational tools to prepare for those decisions.”

More Like This

two people sitting and talking next to each other with coffee mugs.
Here’s Everything You Need to Know About “Beige Flags” in Relationships
Woman in bathroom worried about her wrinkles
What Does the TikTok Trend “Boyfriend Air” Say About Gender Norms?
Auction gavel with money
A Popular Method for Donating Art Draws Increased Scrutiny

Recommended

Suggested for you

The 10 Best Sipping Bourbons in 2023
Lexus Resets Its Most Popular SUV
80 Perfect Father’s Day Gifts for 2023
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This June
Built to Crush the Mustang, This 1-of-1 ‘60s Pontiac Is Up for Sale
Almost a Million Maryland License Plates Accidentally Direct Viewers to a Gambling Website

Keep Reading

Best beers for summer

We Tasted and Ranked 28 of the Best Beers for Summer
The Egyptian Motel

An Ode to the Motor Lodge: 10 Retro Roadside Stays
Bernie Williams making wine at Millbrook Winery.

Legendary Yankee Outfielder Bernie Williams Is Making Wine Now
A spliced image of a man doing high-altitude training on a treadmill, and a view of the Himalayas.

How to Get Into “Himalayan Shape”
The Idol

“The Idol” Is Pure Trash
a collage of Persol sunglasses on a red and white track background

From 649 to 714 and Beyond: Which Persol Sunglasses Are Right for You?
a collage of items from the stylish father's day gift guide on a orange background

17 Stylish Father’s Day Gifts for the Dapper Dad
a collage of the products of the week on a tan background

Products of the Week: Asteroid City Brews, Tito’s Golf and Leica Q3
a collage of personalized Father's day gifts on a yellow background

18 Personalized Father’s Day Gifts for the Dad Who Has Everything

Trending

The 10 Best Sipping Bourbons in 2023
Lexus Resets Its Most Popular SUV
80 Perfect Father’s Day Gifts for 2023
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This June
Built to Crush the Mustang, This 1-of-1 ‘60s Pontiac Is Up for Sale