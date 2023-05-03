InsideHook
Crime | May 3, 2023

New Documents Reveal Further Meetings Between Jeffrey Epstein and Woody Allen

Along with several other powerful men

Epstein protest 2019
A protest group called "Hot Mess" hold up signs of Jeffrey Epstein in front of the Federal courthouse on July 8, 2019 in New York City.
Stephanie Keith/Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

Even before this year, the array of connections between various powerful people and financier/convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was vast. And even years after Epstein’s 2019 death, high-ranking people in various industries are still being cited in lawsuits stemming from Epstein’s actions. In recent weeks, a new investigation from The Wall Street Journal has revealed even more evidence of Epstein’s ties to celebrities, CEOs and influential academics.

The latest installment in the series recounts meetings and financial dealings between Epstein and a number of powerful people, including filmmaker Woody Allen. Allen had been cited in an earlier installment, when Noam Chomsky defended his own Epstein-arranged meeting with Allen. (Chomsky told the Journal, “I’m unaware of the principle that requires that I inform you about an evening spent with a great artist.”)

The Wall Street Journal reports that Allen and Epstein met on an almost monthly basis throughout 2014 and 2015, and that in 2013, the duo had planned to visit Jeff Koons’s studio. (It’s unclear if the visit took place.) The article also suggests that Allen discussed film editing with guests at a 2014 event at Epstein’s home.

A spokesperson for Allen defended the meetings, telling the Journal that their frequency was due to Allen and wife Soon-Yi Previn living nearby. “Woody never had a business meeting with Epstein and not once spent time with him without Soon-Yi also being present,” the spokesperson said.

It’s probably worth a reminder here that Epstein was a registered sex offender in New York since 2008.

