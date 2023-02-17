InsideHook
Crime | February 17, 2023

Former Barclays CEO Named in Jeffrey Epstein-Related Lawsuit

It's not the only case where Jes Staley's name has come up

Jes Staley has been named in a lawsuit related to Jeffrey Epstein.
Simon Dawson/Bloomberg via Getty
By Tobias Carroll

At the end of last year, the U.S. Virgin Islands filed a lawsuit against JP Morgan Chase. As NPR reported, the lawsuit focused on the bank’s connections to Jeffrey Epstein and accused the bank of allowing Epstein’s sex trafficking to take place. Now, details in that same case have pointed to the involvement of the former CEO of Barclays, Jes Staley.

The events described in the lawsuit predate Staley’s tenure at Barclays, which did not begin until 2015. Staley worked at JP Morgan Chase (or one of the companies that became JP Morgan Chase) from 1979 until 2013. It was on the later side of this period that he was reportedly in contact with Epstein.

As The Guardian reports, the lawsuit claims that Staley and Epstein exchanged over 1,200 emails, including conversations about “women who they referred to by the names of Disney princesses that Epstein [allegedly] procured for Staley.”

One email included in the lawsuit, allegedly sent by Staley to Epstein in 2010, reads, “Maybe they’re tracking u? That was fun. Say hi to Snow White.” Staley, for his part, denies any wrongdoing.

The lawsuit also claims that Staley visited Epstein’s private island and once emailed him to say “I owe you much.”

This isn’t the only lawsuit in which these Epstein connections have come up. Staley’s ties to the late sex offender and financier resulted in him resigning from his position at Barclays.

