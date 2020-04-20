IKEA Released Its Swedish Meatball Recipe. Here’s How to Make Them.

Forget sourdough, this is the quarantine meal you need

One upside of coronavirus shutdowns and social-distancing measures is that some companies are unsealing the envelopes on their most famous recipes so people can make them at home. If your Disney vacation was canceled, the theme park recently unveiled its Dole Whip recipe (which is apparently a thing), and McDonald’s tweeted out the details for a homemade Sausage and Egg McMuffin and Hash Browns. But those are child’s play compared to the most recent culinary reveal.

On Monday, IKEA released the recipes for its iconic Swedish meatball. Yes, it includes that crazy cream sauce. And yes, in classic IKEA fashion, they’ve got simple step-by-step instructions to make them.

Ingredients: Meatballs

500g beef mince

250g pork mince

1 onion finely chopped

1 clove of garlic (crushed or minced)

100g breadcrumbs

1 egg

5 tablespoons of milk (whole milk)

generous salt and peper

Ingredients: Cream Sauce

dash of oil

40g butter

40g plain flour

150ml vegetable stock

150ml beef stock

150ml thick double cream

2 teaspoons soy sauce

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

How to Make (serves 4)

Meatballs: Combine beef and pork mince and mix with your fingers to break up any lumps. Add finely chopped onion, garlic, breadcrumbs, egg and mix. Add milk and season well with salt and pepper. Shape mixture into small, round balls. Place on a clean plate, cover and store in the fridge for 2 hours (this will help them hold their shape whilst cooking). In a frying pan, heat oil on medium heat. When hot, gently add meatballs and brown on all sides. When browned, add to an ovenproof dish and cover. Place in a hot oven (180°C or 160°C fan) and cook for a further 30 minutes. Iconic Swedish cream sauce: Melt 40g of butter in a pan. Whisk in 40g of plain flour and stir for 2 mins. Add 150ml of veg stock and 150ml of beef stock and continue to stir. Add 150ml double cream, 2 tsp of soy sauce and 1 tsp of Dijon mustard. Bring it to simmer and allow sauce to thicken. When ready to eat, serve with your favourite potatoes — either creamy mash or mini new boiled potatoes. Enjoy!

“Staying at home can be hard, but we want to help make everyone’s lives that little bit easier and more enjoyable,” said Lorena Lourido, country food manager at IKEA, according to Yahoo! News. “Bon appétit or, smaklig måltid, as we say in Sweden!”

We might need step-by-step instructions on how to say that, too.

