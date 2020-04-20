Cooking

IKEA Released Its Swedish Meatball Recipe. Here’s How to Make Them.

Forget sourdough, this is the quarantine meal you need

IKEA Swedish meatballs and cream sauce
Now you can make IKEA's meatballs at home.
© Inter IKEA Systems B.V. 2019
By Alex Lauer / April 20, 2020 12:43 pm

One upside of coronavirus shutdowns and social-distancing measures is that some companies are unsealing the envelopes on their most famous recipes so people can make them at home. If your Disney vacation was canceled, the theme park recently unveiled its Dole Whip recipe (which is apparently a thing), and McDonald’s tweeted out the details for a homemade Sausage and Egg McMuffin and Hash Browns. But those are child’s play compared to the most recent culinary reveal.

On Monday, IKEA released the recipes for its iconic Swedish meatball. Yes, it includes that crazy cream sauce. And yes, in classic IKEA fashion, they’ve got simple step-by-step instructions to make them. 

Here’s the recipe sheet (go ahead and save it to your computer): 

IKEA Swedish Meatball Recipe
In classic IKEA form, they’ve even detailed step-by-step instructions. (IKEA)
IKEA

If that’s hard to read, here’s the full recipe:

Ingredients: Meatballs

  • 500g beef mince
  • 250g pork mince
  • 1 onion finely chopped
  • 1 clove of garlic (crushed or minced)
  • 100g breadcrumbs
  • 1 egg
  • 5 tablespoons of milk (whole milk) 
  • generous salt and peper

Ingredients: Cream Sauce

  • dash of oil
  • 40g butter
  • 40g plain flour
  • 150ml vegetable stock
  • 150ml beef stock
  • 150ml thick double cream 
  • 2 teaspoons soy sauce
  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

How to Make (serves 4)

  1. Meatballs: Combine beef and pork mince and mix with your fingers to break up any lumps. Add finely chopped onion, garlic, breadcrumbs, egg and mix. Add milk and season well with salt and pepper.
  2. Shape mixture into small, round balls. Place on a clean plate, cover and store in the fridge for 2 hours (this will help them hold their shape whilst cooking).
  3. In a frying pan, heat oil on medium heat. When hot, gently add meatballs and brown on all sides. 
  4. When browned, add to an ovenproof dish and cover. Place in a hot oven (180°C or 160°C fan) and cook for a further 30 minutes.
  5. Iconic Swedish cream sauce: Melt 40g of butter in a pan. Whisk in 40g of plain flour and stir for 2 mins. Add 150ml of veg stock and 150ml of beef stock and continue to stir. Add 150ml double cream, 2 tsp of soy sauce and 1 tsp of Dijon mustard. Bring it to simmer and allow sauce to thicken.
  6. When ready to eat, serve with your favourite potatoes — either creamy mash or mini new boiled potatoes. Enjoy!

“Staying at home can be hard, but we want to help make everyone’s lives that little bit easier and more enjoyable,” said Lorena Lourido, country food manager at IKEA, according to Yahoo! News. “Bon appétit or, smaklig måltid, as we say in Sweden!”

We might need step-by-step instructions on how to say that, too.

Subscribe here for our free daily newsletter.

Read the full story at Yahoo! News

Daily Brief

News From Around the Web

Hotels Are Moving Forward With Grand Openings Despite Coronavirus

 

Hotels Are Moving Forward With Grand Openings Despite Coronavirus
First Pick of NFL’s Virtual Mock Draft Bungled Thanks to Technical Glitch

 

The pick is in logo on the video board at the 2018 NFL Draft. (Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty)
Report: Michael Cohen Writing Candid Memoir About Trump

 

Michael Cohen is writing a tell-all memoir about Trump
The Myths Surrounding Hippocrates' Status as a Dietitian

 

Statue of Hippocrates
Pedro Almodóvar Wants to Know If You’re Horny

 

Pedro Almodóvar
Richard Branson Will Use His Private Island as Collateral

 

Virgin Australia
Novak Djokovic's Anti-Vaccination Stance Could Complicate Return to Court

 

Novak Djokovic of Serbia competes against Juan Martin Del Potro in 2018. (Mohammed Elshamy/Anadolu Agency/Getty)
Here's How LeBron James Works Out Every Day

 

LeBron James "Eats Like Sh*t" Former Teammate Says
Shake Shack Returns $10 Million Small Business Loan

 

A Shake Shack restaurant remains open for digital take-out orders during the coronavirus pandemic on April 14, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)
Zoom Would Like You to Take Your Sex Parties Elsewhere, Please

 

zoom sex parties
Colin Kaepernick Providing COVID-19 Relief for Communities of Color

 

Colin Kaepernick looks on during his NFL workout in November. (Carmen Mandato/Getty)
Could the Coronavirus Change How Hospitals Are Designed?

 

Old hospital ward
Nebraska Pharmacist Plots to Firebomb Local Rival, Is Arrested

 

Pills
April 19, 2020
Iconic Photographer Peter Beard Dead at 82

 

Peter Beard
Will Organized Crime Profit From the Coronavirus?

 

Crime scene tape
Revisiting the Rolling Stones' Controversial 1976 Billboard

 

Mick Jagger
The NFL's Persnickety Virtual Draft Dress Code Is Here

 

NFL Draft to Feature Floating Stage
Taiwanese Baseball Returns With Good Old-Fashioned Bench-Clearing Brawl

 

Taiwan Baseball Brawl
This Startup Uses AI to Help NFL Teams Scout Draft Prospects

 

NFL Draft Scouting
Michael Jordan Agreed to 'The Last Dance' After Watching an Allen Iverson Doc

 

Michael Jordan Documentary
Coronavirus Conspiracy Theories Inexplicably Target Bill Gates

 

Bill Gates
After the Coronavirus, Which Airlines Will Be Left Standing?

 

787 in flight
April 18, 2020
eBay Launches Michael Jordan Shopping Event

 

Charlotte Hornets v Chicago Bulls
NASA and SpaceX Ready May Launch for ISS Mission

 

Launch Complex 39A
Social Isolation Has People Excited About Telephone Polling

 

1930s telephone
Shel Silverstein's Houseboat Is For Sale

 

Houseboat
Top NBA Prospect to Skip College for $500K G-League Program

 

Jalen Green NBA G-League
Von Miller "Shocked," "Nervous" After Positive COVID-19 Test

 

Von Miller coronavirus
Is This the Future of Intentional Communities?

 

Serenbe
Joe Buck Rejects Offer to Commentate Live Sex Shows

 

Sportscaster Joe Buck
Show More