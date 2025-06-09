Culture

Spectacular Views of the Moon are Coming This Week

The Strawberry Moon is almost upon us

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
June 9, 2025 5:56 am EDT
Moon rising
Good news for stargazers.
Getty Images

The concept of a bad moon rising has plenty of champions: Creedence Clearwater Revival sung a song about it and Sonic Youth used the phrase for one of their early albums. But it’s also difficult to understate the appeal of, well, a good moon on the rise — or at least a photogenic one. But that’s precisely what stargazers in the United States will get to see this week, assuming the sky in their area is clear.

The phenomenon is called a “Strawberry Moon” — not because the moon looks like a giant strawberry, though that would be amazing, but because Indigenous groups in the Americas took it as a sign to start harvesting strawberries and other fruit that’s in season.

As for when the full moon will be at its most visually striking, The Old Farmer’s Almanac‘s Bob Berman writes that it will take place early in the morning of June 11, 2025. Berman also noted that the Strawberry Moon’s other names from around the world — including “Mead Moon” and “Egg Laying Moon” — give a sense of what different societies were up to in June.

Space.com’s Anthony Wood has more advice for stargazers and photographers interested in taking in the Strawberry Moon. Among Wood’s tips: keeping an eye out for the moon rising over the horizon on June 10. Wood also notes that the moon will appear especially large at that time; if you’re looking for a moment to be awed by something majestic in the sky, that might just do the trick.

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years.

