Culture

NASA’s Next Mission to Mars Is Taking an Unexpected Route

It'll be in the neighborhood of Earth for a while

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
November 15, 2025 7:39 pm EST
NASA Escapade heads for Mars
Rendering of NASA's Escapade mission.
NASA

There are a few notable elements to NASA’s launch this week of a new mission to Mars, known as Escapade. There’s the matter of the Blue Origin rocket used to send the probe into space and returning successfully to Earth, making it a milestone for the spaceflight company’s New Glenn rockets. As Blue Origin CEO Dave Limb said in a statement, “never before in history has a booster this large nailed the landing on the second try.”

But there’s also the matter of the Escapade mission itself, which was launched into space now even though Earth and Mars won’t be aligned until next year. As it turns out, there’s a reason for that. For the next year, they will remain in the vicinity of Earth, moving in a pattern that NASA described as “kidney bean-shaped.” Next November, the two spacecraft will begin heading towards Mars, with the speed accumulated in the previous months making its trip to the Red Planet more efficient.

Once it gets there, the two craft that comprise Escalade will explore Mars’s magnetic fields and how the planet reacts to solar winds. According to information released by NASA, each of the two craft are the size of a refridgerator, and will collect solar energy — though the actual amount of power used will be “about as much power as a tea kettle.”

This NASA/Lockheed Martin Venture Could Make for Faster Flights
This NASA/Lockheed Martin Venture Could Make for Faster Flights
 What if supersonic travel wasn’t so loud?

“This heliophysics mission will help reveal how Mars became a desert planet, and how solar eruptions affect the Martian surface,” said acting NASA Administrator Sean Duffy. “Every launch of New Glenn provides data that will be essential when we launch MK-1 through Artemis.”

Escapade is scheduled to arrive at its destination in November of 2027, with its mission commencing the following Spring.

Meet your guide

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been published by the likes of the Los Angeles Times, Pitchfork, Literary Hub, Vulture, Punch, the New York Times and Men’s Journal. At InsideHook, he has…
More from Tobias Carroll »

More Like This

NASA Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover
NASA Opts Out of a Planned Moon Rover Project
Mars Rover selfie
NASA May Have Found Evidence of Past Life on Mars
Mars illustration
Looking to Live on Mars Without Leaving Earth? NASA Has an Opportunity For You.
Jameel Janjua, a test pilot for Virgin Galactic who flew in the company's Galactic 07 mission
How an Elite Pilot Got a Second Chance at Space

Culture

Recommended

Suggested for you

A woman carrying a kettlebell in the style of a suitcase carry.
The Essential “Longevity Lift” That Everybody Skips
A man performing air squats.
The “Daily 50” Is a Simple Routine That Builds Lean Strength
A row of jars on a shelf.
This Mason Jar Trick Could Transform Your Gut Health
From box breathing to Lion's Breath...these techniques will help you stay calm and carry on.
The 10 Best Breathing Exercises for Sleep, Fitness and Calm
Hooters location in The Villages, Florida
Is Hooters on the Verge of a Comeback?
Jimsonweed is a hardcore deliriant capable of triggering acute psychosis. It might be growing in your backyard.
The Most Dangerous Drug on Earth Is Growing in Your Garden

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Culture, Right This Way

NASA Escapade heads for Mars

NASA's Next Mission to Mars Is Taking an Unexpected Route

Scott Galloway on "Real Time With Bill Maher"

Bill Maher and Scott Galloway Asked: Are Men OK?

Issey Miyake x Apple

Pleats For Your iPhone? Apple and Issey Miyake Say Yes, Please.

Parents watching baby girl (12-15 months) drinking from bottle

Is This the Grossest Couple’s Prank on the Internet?

Explore More Culture

Keep Reading

One Battle After Another

“One Battle After Another” Is Just as Good as Everyone’s Saying It Is

The ING New York City Marathon 2003: 34th Running

There’s a Better Way to Monitor Your Splits During a Marathon

Aerial image of Volvo plant

Volvo's Domestic Automotive Plans Include a New Hybrid

The best drops include Danner, Sacai, Studio Nicholson and more.

13 New Menswear Releases You Should Know About This Week