Culture

Looking to Live on Mars Without Leaving Earth? NASA Has an Opportunity For You.

If you can't get to Mars, this is a solid alternative

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
February 19, 2024 11:55 am
Mars illustration
Illustration of an oblique view of the giant Valles Marineris canyon system on Mars.
Mark Garlick/Getty Images

Do you gaze longingly at a certain red planet in our solar system? Have you been known to watch The Martian and season three of For All Mankind for days at a time? Are there multiple editions of Kim Stanley Robinson’s Mars trilogy scattered around your home? If some or all of these things are true, you — yes, you — might have a fixation on the fourth planet from the sun. And if you’ve ever wanted to live there without traveling into space, well, NASA might want a word with you.

On February 16, NASA began accepting applications for its Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog (CHAPEA) program — essentially, a 12-month-long Mars simulation taking place a little closer to home. Applicants can submit their relevant information through April 2.

The application covers a lot of ground, including whether or not applicants have spent time in the military and have any health issues that could pose a problem. There’s also a question on whether or not applicants have “a master’s degree or higher in a STEM field” — and a series of questions that spell out the challenges of life on (simulated) Mars.

These include “[going] for extended periods (up to one year) with restricted social media contact” and “[participating] in an isolation and confinement simulation with 3 other participants for one year.” Though for some would-be space travelers, those things might be a feature rather than a bug.

NASA’s New Space Exploration Robot Moves Like a Snake
NASA’s New Space Exploration Robot Moves Like a Snake
 The robot goes by the name of EELS

As Engadget’s article on the application points out, these applications are for the second CHAPEA program; the first one is currently underway. NASA’s introduction to the application notes that data from the program will “inform requirements for future Mars missions.” It might not involve traversing the solar system, but if you can’t get to Mars yourself, this might be the next best thing.

More Like This

Veil Nebula
NASA Readies Mission to Better Understand Supernovas
Artemis II Astronauts in their spacesuits
The Artemis II Astronauts Are…So Hot??
Artemis V
Blue Origin Will Provide Artemis V’s Lunar Lander
X-57 Maxwell
NASA Readies Test Flight for Its Electric Plane


Culture
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Left to right: Hamilton Khaki Field Titanium Auto, Rolex Yacht-Master 42 RLX Titanium, Omega Seamaster Diver 300M
10 Excellent Titanium Watches
view of the City of Spokane from Palisades Park
Why I Gave Spokane, Washington, a Second Date
The 4th-floor​ bar at the Conduit in London, showcasing a lot of Scotch. The market for Scotch declined slightly in 2023.
Is the Scotch Industry in Decline? It’s Complicated.
Defensive coordinator Steve Wilks of the San Francisco 49ers walks onto the field during team entrances before Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs on February 11, 2024. He was fired after the loss.
49ers Fire Defensive Coordinator Steve Wilks After One Conference-Winning Season
a collage of the products of the week on a tan background
Products of the Week: Theragun, Toasters and a New Timex Collab
Items on sale for Presidents Day
Every Single Presidents Day Sale Worth Shopping This Weekend

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Culture, Right This Way

Jacque Vaughn

Jacque Vaughn's Time at the Brooklyn Nets Has Ended

Mars illustration

Looking to Live on Mars Without Leaving Earth? NASA Has an Opportunity For You.

Powerball tickets

When Is a Winning Lottery Ticket Not a Winning Lottery Ticket?

Brittney Griner

Baylor Retires Brittney Griner's Number in Emotional Ceremony

Explore More Culture

Keep Reading

maker's mark Star Hill Farm “Nature Distilled” Private Select

Where to Find the Most Interesting Distillery Exclusives in the United States

Watch on its side on a table

Introducing the New Longines Conquest Heritage Central Power Reserve

Lamar Jackson talks with Patrick Mahomes after a game.

NFL Best Bets: Experts Pick Chiefs-Ravens and Lions-49ers in the Championship Round

Kyle Chayka's "Filterworld"

Is the Algorithm Inevitable? This Book Argues It’s Not.