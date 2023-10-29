Veil Nebula
A NASA image of the Veil Nebula.
ESA/Hubble & NASA, Z. Levay
Culture

NASA Readies Mission to Better Understand Supernovas

A lot about supernovas remains a mystery

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
October 29, 2023 7:26 pm
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to)...Read More

What happens when a star stops being a star? That’s how the universe gets supernovas — the remains of former stars that have exploded into massive structures within the space. Along the way, they’re also (as Andrea Thompson noted at Space.com) the way that the universe gets some of its heavy elements. But for all that earthbound scientists know some things about supernovas, they don’t know everything about the phenomenon — which helps explain the goals of a NASA mission set to launch on Sunday night.

That would be the INFUSE sounding rocket mission — an abbreviation of “Integral Field Ultraviolet Spectroscopic Experiment.” It’s designed to get a better glimpse of the region of space known as both the Cygnus Loop and the Veil Nebula.

As the project’s principal investigator, Brian Fleming, explained, the rocket should tell us more about this region than ever before. “INFUSE will observe how the supernova dumps energy into the Milky Way by catching light given off just as the blast wave crashes into pockets of cold gas floating around the galaxy,” Fleming said in a statement.

To Top Out the Bugatti Chiron, You Need NASA’s Help
To Top Out the Bugatti Chiron, You Need NASA’s Help

A former space shuttle runway recently became a venue for top-speed hypercar hijinks

As NASA explained, the mission will carry a telescope designed to measure extremely high frequencies of light — part of an integral field spectrograph, a type of technology that NASA has never sent into space before.

One of the graduate students working on the project explained why this data is so important. “With these first-of-their-kind measurements, we will better understand how these elements from the supernova mix with the environment around them,” said Emily Witt, who will be working on analyzing the data once it’s been recorded. “It’s a big step toward understanding how material from supernovas becomes part of planets like Earth and even people like us.”

More Like This

Images of the sun
This NASA Spacecraft Just Spent 17 Years Monitoring the Sun
Satellite
After Nearly 40 Years in Space, a NASA Satellite Is Re-Entering the Atmosphere
EELS robot
NASA’s New Space Exploration Robot Moves Like a Snake
AIM satellite
NASA Atmospheric Satellite Ends Run 16 Years After Launch

Culture

Recommended

Suggested for you

Nynaeve al'Meara stands before the arches in the White Tower in season 2 of The Wheel of Time
"The Wheel of Time" Has Done the Impossible
the band wilco standing on a frozen pond
Why Is Everyone Always Saying Such Dumb Shit About Wilco?
The Replacements
Inside the Making of The Replacements’ Revelatory New Box Set
Kancamagus Highway in northern New Hampshire
11 Scenic Drives and Hikes to Take This Fall
a collage of fisherman sweater for men on a ocean background
The 18 Best Fisherman Sweaters for Men
Best pumpkin beers
The 27 Best Tasting Pumpkin Beers in 2023

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Culture, Right This Way

Veil Nebula

NASA Readies Mission to Better Understand Supernovas

Flying boat

Remembering the Flying Boats That Once Ruled the Skies

Adam Johnson

Former NHL Player Dies In Shocking On-Ice Accident

Death Valley

Death Valley Now Has a Temporary Lake of Its Own

Explore More Culture

Keep Reading

a collage of the products of the week on a tan background

Products of the Week: Mom’s Spaghetti, Speakers and Stone Island

The hotel from The Shining, one of the best horror movie locations you can visit

Iconic Horror Movie Filming Locations You Can Actually Visit

a collage of boots on a brown background

The Best Boots for Men, From Chelsea to Chukka and Beyond

iPod Classic

Urban Outfitters Got Into the Vintage iPod Business