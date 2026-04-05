Culture

How Does James Bond Connect to a Real-Life Financial Scheme?

We aren't really in the realm of Ian Fleming here

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
April 5, 2026 8:55 pm EDT
Pile of hundred dollar bills
Sometimes truth really is stranger than fiction.
Mackenzie Marco/Unsplash

There’s a very good reason that, despite an abundance of real-world financial misdeeds, most action movies tend to look elsewhere for their antagonists. There are some exceptions to this rule: The Other Guys featureed a Bernie Madoff-inspired plotline, and the climax of The Untouchables involved Al Capone’s accountant — but the latter film is almost 40 years old, which might make it the exception that proves the rule.

And yet, a recent article in Air Mail does manage to invoke both the James Bond films and what certainly looks like financial fraud. The article, by Marianka Swain, chronicles the complicated legacy of a now-deceased wealth manager named Eric Freymond. Several of Freymond’s clients have accused him of stealing money from them; one of the most high-profile examples is Ursula Andress, whose filmography includes playing Honey Ryder in Dr. No.

As Air Mail reports, Andress believes that Freymond is responsible for the loss of the vast majority of her $25 million estate. She isn’t the only high-profile figure accusing Freymond of, shall we say, creative accounting: businessman Nicolas Puech, a descendent of Thierry Hermès, has argued that Freymond sold Puech’s shares of his ancestor’s company, depriving him of billions. (Puech himself is an intriguing figure for numerous reasons, as the New York Times chronicled last year.)

AI Scammers Are Now Using Book Clubs to Target Authors
AI Scammers Are Now Using Book Clubs to Target Authors
 Writing scams often target new or self-published authors. This is different.

Wall Street Journal reporter Nick Kostov called Freymond “one of the great fraudsters of the 21st century.” Freymond’s death in 2025 has not settled the matter; in fact, as Kostov reported, it’s only made things more complicated. This is not the stuff of globetrotting espionage films, to be sure — but given that the medium has a fondness for con artists and grifters, it wouldn’t be terribly surprising to see Freymond’s story on the big or small screen before long.

Meet your guide

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been published by the likes of the Los Angeles Times, Pitchfork, Literary Hub, Vulture, Punch, the New York Times and Men’s Journal. At InsideHook, he has…
More from Tobias Carroll »

More Like This

The cover of "James Bond Cars"
The Secrets of James Bond’s Greatest Cars
Brian Cox in the Amazon Prime Video reality show "007: Road to a Million." Amazon MGM Studios recently announced it's taking "creative control" of the James Bond franchise.
We Already Know What Amazon Could Do With James Bond. It’s Not Pretty.
wind-up teeth
Dental Scams Are Gaining Ground on Social Media
Art on a wall
High-Profile Lawsuit Reveals Tips For Spotting Art Scams

Culture
Culture > Film

Recommended

Suggested for you

Nomos Glashütte Club Campus 38 All Olive
The 12 Best Watches of March
A hand holding a book's library card with the words "What to Read From Cool Men"
What to Read Right Now, According to Cool Men
Some of our favorite whiskeys of April
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This April 
A triptych depicting a surfer, a runner and a tennis player.
The Case for Becoming a “Movement Generalist”
A woman on a reformer
Why Wanting a Pilates Woman May Be a Bad Thing
Red Wing Apparel
Red Wing Boots Are Legendary. Their New Work Apparel Aims to Be, Too.

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Culture, Right This Way

Pile of hundred dollar bills

How Does James Bond Connect to a Real-Life Financial Scheme?

Jack Black on a couch in an "SNL" sketch

Did Jack Black and "SNL" Crack the Code of Male Friendship?

A hand holding a book's library card with the words "What to Read From Cool Men"

What to Read Right Now, According to Cool Men

Covers of three books out in April 2026

The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This April

Explore More Culture

Keep Reading

Grammys 2026

Every Menswear Look From the Grammys 2026 Red Carpet

Promotional image for "John Rambo"

"Rambo" Prequel Cast Adds "Sinners" and "The White Lotus" Alumni

Pull-up bars in a park

How One Athlete Chased a Pull-Up Bar Record at 81

AI app prompt on smartphone

Are AI Agents Contributing to Gender Stereotypes?