Culture

The Danish-Swedish Farmdog Is Now AKC-Recognized

It's been over a decade in the works

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
January 5, 2025 5:02 pm
Sculpture at Dog Museum
The American Kennel Club's official list of breeds just got a little bigger.
JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images

When does a breed of dog become, for lack of a better word, official? While the canine landscape today contains dogs of all shapes and sizes, that can be seen as the product of years’ worth of careful breeding to highlight certain attributes. (This article on golden retrievers goes into that very history.) But for some breeds, official recognition by a professional organization is largely the way to signify their arrival on the scene — and one breed just crossed that threshold.

The American Kennel Club announced this week that it is now recognizes the Danish-Swedish farmdog — previously known as the Danish Pinscher — as a breed. Specifically, it’s the 202nd breed of dog that the organization recognizes, and it will compete henceforth in the Working Group in upcoming dog shows.

“This compact working dog is very versatile, loves a challenge and having a job to do,” said the organization’s Executive Secretary, Gina DiNardo, in a statement. “It would make a wonderful addition to a family that is able to provide it with the exercise and mental stimulation that it needs.”

Why Are Luxury Clubs for Dogs On the Rise?
Why Are Luxury Clubs for Dogs On the Rise?
 It may be part of a larger trend

As Jonathan Edwards of The Washington Post pointed out, there is one potential downside for Danish-Swedish farmdog enthusiasts: the prospect that being recognized by the AKC could lead to unscrupulous breeding operations taking advantage of the dog’s newfound prominence. Edwards notes that this process took a total of 13 years from start to finish, with the breed being allowed to compete in some events, like agility trials, beginning in 2021.

More Like This

Very good airport therapy dogs
Airports Worldwide Are Adding Therapy Animals From Dogs to Llamas
A concerned canine
A Respiratory Illness Is Affecting Dogs Across the Country
Anxious dog
There’s a Better Way to Think About Dogs and Anxiety
Playful jack russell terrier dog with sticking tongue.
Dogs May Be a Key Component in Treating Cancer

Culture
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Here's everything we're shopping from the Mr Porter sale.
Everything Worth Purchasing From the Massive Mr Porter Sale
Running Shoes Sale
5 Pairs of (On-Sale) Sneakers to Help You Crush Your Resolutions
A collage of all the trends that will define the lives of American men in 2025, from cars to cocktails
20 Trends That Will Define the Lives of American Men in 2025
Fitness equipment recommended by 10 trainers, including core wheels, gymnastic rings, yoga blocks, dumbbells and a punching bag
10 Trainers on the One Piece of Fitness Equipment They Can’t Live Without
A new season of "Severance" and a new Ethel Cain album are some of the many things to look forward to in January.
See/Hear: The Best Movies, TV and Music for January 2025
From Arc'teryx to Blundstone this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Products of the Week: Jackets, Climbing Shoes and Clogs

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Culture, Right This Way

Sculpture at Dog Museum

The Danish-Swedish Farmdog Is Now AKC-Recognized

Fred Durst at a "Y2K" screening

A New Craft Beer Pays Homage to Fred Durst

January 2025 books

The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This January

FBI Seal

FBI Intensifies Warning Over Thefts Targeting Pro Athletes

Explore More Culture

Keep Reading

A cyclist in a bike lane, tinted in sepia, with orange jotted lines around the border.

How Strava Became the Secret Weapon of City Planners

A Jameson ad seen on the sidelines of a Major League Soccer game. Jameson is now the official whiskey of the MLS.

Jameson Is Now Major League Soccer’s Official Whiskey

Whisky bottles at auction

2024 Has Been a Turbulent Year for Vintage Whisky Auctions

These are the best ceramic watches

The Best Ceramic Watches