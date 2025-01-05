The Danish-Swedish Farmdog Is Now AKC-Recognized

When does a breed of dog become, for lack of a better word, official? While the canine landscape today contains dogs of all shapes and sizes, that can be seen as the product of years’ worth of careful breeding to highlight certain attributes. (This article on golden retrievers goes into that very history.) But for some breeds, official recognition by a professional organization is largely the way to signify their arrival on the scene — and one breed just crossed that threshold.



The American Kennel Club announced this week that it is now recognizes the Danish-Swedish farmdog — previously known as the Danish Pinscher — as a breed. Specifically, it’s the 202nd breed of dog that the organization recognizes, and it will compete henceforth in the Working Group in upcoming dog shows.



“This compact working dog is very versatile, loves a challenge and having a job to do,” said the organization’s Executive Secretary, Gina DiNardo, in a statement. “It would make a wonderful addition to a family that is able to provide it with the exercise and mental stimulation that it needs.”

As Jonathan Edwards of The Washington Post pointed out, there is one potential downside for Danish-Swedish farmdog enthusiasts: the prospect that being recognized by the AKC could lead to unscrupulous breeding operations taking advantage of the dog’s newfound prominence. Edwards notes that this process took a total of 13 years from start to finish, with the breed being allowed to compete in some events, like agility trials, beginning in 2021.