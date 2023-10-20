Have you ever wanted to play Nationals Park? Not play at — we’re not talking about baseball. “Play” as in golf. This weekend, you can secure a tee time at the home of Washington’s baseball team as the park is transformed into a 9-hole golf course.

Stadiumlinks at Nationals Park returns for another weekend of unique golf. The product of some extremely ingenious planning, the event welcomes golfers of all skill levels to play this Major League Baseball park. Groups of two, four, six and eight are welcome to play the park, with the earliest tee time at 7 a.m. and the latest at 9 p.m. Nine p.m.! That’s so late to tee off! This is amazing! The benefits of playing a professional ballpark with professional ballpark lighting change everything!

If you choose to upgrade to the VIP package, you’ll be able to access the VIP driving range and VIP Lounge. Could there be a better way to spend a Sunday than hitting the driving range, playing a short course and spending the rest of the afternoon watching NFL games in a lounge in a stadium primarily used for a different professional sport? If you’re interested in watching the Commanders game, snag a Sunday morning tee time, hit that driving range, play the ballpark and then watch Washington destroy the Giants.

If that’s not your thing, you’ll find 10 more occasionally Halloween-adjacent events below.

Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Halloween costumes aren’t cheap — so let your kid wear theirs as many times as possible. This annual event is a must for area families with kids capable of asking strangers for sugar.

It’s the final weekend to catch the bilingual play with Spanish and English supertitles. Critics have raved about the performances by Legna Cedillo and Lauren Karaman.

After being closed for over two years, the NMWA is again welcoming guests: museum members at a Friday preview, and then everybody else to Saturday’s full slate of events, including performances, drop-in activities, talks, flash tattoos and tastings. On Sunday, entrance will be free to the community.

Friday and Saturday

If you can’t snag a ticket to the NMWA reopening, consider walking down Pennsylvania Avenue to the NGA for their two-day women in art and music conference.

One of the best stand-ups of all time, one of the best Twitter accounts of all time, one of the best to wear backwards newsboy caps.

Saturday

The Ramones don’t want to be buried in a pet sematary, but does that mean you can’t party in a pet cemetery with your dog?

It’s billed as a screening of a new Marvel television special, but the orchestra will also be playing along scenes from Psycho, The Phantom of the Opera, Coco and The Batman. Costumes are encouraged. Psycho and costumes are what drew me in.

The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill is one of the best records of all time. The Score is one of the best albums of all time. No one is debating the greatness of Hill’s debut album or the Fugees’ work. But is Pras supposed to be on stage? Wasn’t he found guilty “in [a] scheme to help China influence [the] US government” this spring? See him while you can?

Sunday

Do I believe in ghosts? Absolutely not. Do I think it’s fun to go on ghost tours in October? Absolutely.

I believe in a thing called love. And nostalgia.