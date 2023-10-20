Washington DC > Culture

It’s Tee Time for Everybody at Nats Park — So Bring Your Best (Golf) Swing to the Ballpark

Plus, 10 more DC weekend activities

Man swinging golf club over Nationals Park Stadium
Enjoy Stadiumlinks at Nationals Park and more this weekend in DC
Stadiumlinks at Nationals Park
By Brandon Wetherbee
October 20, 2023 7:00 am
Brandon Wetherbee is the editor of the arts and culture magazine Recommend If You Like and the host of the podcast You, Me, Them,...Read More

Have you ever wanted to play Nationals Park? Not play at — we’re not talking about baseball. “Play” as in golf. This weekend, you can secure a tee time at the home of Washington’s baseball team as the park is transformed into a 9-hole golf course. 

Stadiumlinks at Nationals Park returns for another weekend of unique golf. The product of some extremely ingenious planning, the event welcomes golfers of all skill levels to play this Major League Baseball park. Groups of two, four, six and eight are welcome to play the park, with the earliest tee time at 7 a.m. and the latest at 9 p.m. Nine p.m.! That’s so late to tee off! This is amazing! The benefits of playing a professional ballpark with professional ballpark lighting change everything! 

If you choose to upgrade to the VIP package, you’ll be able to access the VIP driving range and VIP Lounge. Could there be a better way to spend a Sunday than hitting the driving range, playing a short course and spending the rest of the afternoon watching NFL games in a lounge in a stadium primarily used for a different professional sport? If you’re interested in watching the Commanders game, snag a Sunday morning tee time, hit that driving range, play the ballpark and then watch Washington destroy the Giants. 

If that’s not your thing, you’ll find 10 more occasionally Halloween-adjacent events below.

This Decadent Burger Recipe Calls for Blue Cheese-Stuffed Patties
This Decadent Burger Recipe Calls for Blue Cheese-Stuffed Patties

Tyler Barbaro, culinary director at Napa Kitchen and Wine in Virginia, shares his secrets behind the dish, including bacon jam

Friday, Saturday, Sunday 

Boo at the Zoo at the Smithsonian National Zoo 

Halloween costumes aren’t cheap — so let your kid wear theirs as many times as possible. This annual event is a must for area families with kids capable of asking strangers for sugar. 

Espejos: Clean at Studio Theatre

It’s the final weekend to catch the bilingual play with Spanish and English supertitles. Critics have raved about the performances by Legna Cedillo and Lauren Karaman.

National Museum of Women in the Arts Reopening

After being closed for over two years, the NMWA is again welcoming guests: museum members at a Friday preview, and then everybody else to Saturday’s full slate of events, including performances, drop-in activities, talks, flash tattoos and tastings. On Sunday, entrance will be free to the community. 

Friday and Saturday

Women in Art and Music: An Early Modern Global Conference at the National Gallery of Art

If you can’t snag a ticket to the NMWA reopening, consider walking down Pennsylvania Avenue to the NGA for their two-day women in art and music conference. 

George Wallace at DC Improv

One of the best stand-ups of all time, one of the best Twitter accounts of all time, one of the best to wear backwards newsboy caps. 

Saturday

Spooky Pooch Howl-o-ween Celebration at Hillwood Estates 

The Ramones don’t want to be buried in a pet sematary, but does that mean you can’t party in a pet cemetery with your dog? 

Marvel’s Werewolf by Night Film & Horror Classics with Live Orchestra at the Kennedy Center

It’s billed as a screening of a new Marvel television special, but the orchestra will also be playing along scenes from Psycho, The Phantom of the Opera, Coco and The Batman. Costumes are encouraged. Psycho and costumes are what drew me in.

Ms. Lauryn Hill & Fugees: Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 25th Anniversary Tour at Capital One Arena

The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill is one of the best records of all time. The Score is one of the best albums of all time. No one is debating the greatness of Hill’s debut album or the Fugees’ work. But is Pras supposed to be on stage? Wasn’t he found guilty “in [a] scheme to help China influence [the] US government” this spring? See him while you can? 

Sunday

Spooky History Tour at National Building Museum

Do I believe in ghosts? Absolutely not. Do I think it’s fun to go on ghost tours in October? Absolutely. 

The Darkness at 9:30 Club

I believe in a thing called love. And nostalgia.

More Like This

Blue and red bar area with neon colors and dim lighting with scenic ocean design on top of the bar
A Splashy Stephen Starr Project Leads DC’s Best New Restaurants
Tacos being cooked on stovetop
The East Coast’s Best Taco Spot Is in DC for Exactly One Day
Group of people holding out mugs of beer
Drink Like a German — and 9 More Great Things to Do This Weekend in DC
Commanders fan Logan Edwards celebrates after the game against the Arizona Cardinals at FedEx Field on September 10, 2023.
It Actually Feels Good to Be a Commanders Fan Again

Washington DC > Culture
Washington DC

Most Popular

Nynaeve al'Meara stands before the arches in the White Tower in season 2 of The Wheel of Time
"The Wheel of Time" Has Done the Impossible
the band wilco standing on a frozen pond
Why Is Everyone Always Saying Such Dumb Shit About Wilco?
An illustration of an hourglass.
How to Use Kaizen to Achieve Your Goals
The Replacements
Inside the Making of The Replacements’ Revelatory New Box Set
Kancamagus Highway in northern New Hampshire
11 Scenic Drives and Hikes to Take This Fall
a collage of fisherman sweater for men on a ocean background
The 18 Best Fisherman Sweaters for Men

Recommended

Suggested for you

Nynaeve al'Meara stands before the arches in the White Tower in season 2 of The Wheel of Time
"The Wheel of Time" Has Done the Impossible
the band wilco standing on a frozen pond
Why Is Everyone Always Saying Such Dumb Shit About Wilco?
An illustration of an hourglass.
How to Use Kaizen to Achieve Your Goals
The Replacements
Inside the Making of The Replacements’ Revelatory New Box Set
Kancamagus Highway in northern New Hampshire
11 Scenic Drives and Hikes to Take This Fall
a collage of fisherman sweater for men on a ocean background
The 18 Best Fisherman Sweaters for Men

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Washington DC, Right This Way

Man swinging golf club over Nationals Park Stadium

It’s Tee Time for Everybody at Nats Park — So Bring Your Best (Golf) Swing to the Ballpark

The Prime Wagyu Bleu Cheese Burger from Napa Kitchen and Wine in Virginia. Here's the full recipe for the burger.

This Decadent Burger Recipe Calls for Blue Cheese-Stuffed Patties

Crowd of people and tents in front of Capitol Hill for the beer festival Snallygaster

The Weekend DC Beer Nerds Wait for All Year Has Arrived

Blue and red bar area with neon colors and dim lighting with scenic ocean design on top of the bar

A Splashy Stephen Starr Project Leads DC’s Best New Restaurants

Explore More Washington DC

Keep Reading

A local's guide to Dallas

You Are Here: Dallas

a collage of gifts for stylish men on a blue background

The 30 Best Gifts for the Stylish Men in Your Life, Including Yourself

A pack of elite runners at the front of the New York Marathon. Want to run faster? Try using heart rate zones.

The Smarter (and Easier) Way for Runners to Get Faster

The Art Thief

Inside the Hunt for the World’s Most Prolific Art Thief