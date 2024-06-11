12 Delicious Black-Owned DC Restaurants You Should Know

Washington, D.C. pays homage to Black culture across the city with memorials, museums, parks and, perhaps most delectably, its restaurants. As one of the most diverse cities in the U.S., D.C. has always been known for its wealth of cuisines represented at dining institutions across the city, and a number of its Black-owned institutions are among the most distinctive and flavorful in the nation’s capital. From fried chicken to chili, and from Caribbean to Ethiopian joints, Black-owned restaurants in the D.C. area certainly are not short on flavor. Below, we’ve rounded up just a few of the most delicious Black-owned restaurants you should know in the DMV.

Arlington

In summer of 2020, James Beard-nominated Chef Rahman “Rock” Harper opened the doors to his fried chicken mecca, named after none other than his own mother, Carole Harper. This tribute to the matriarch of the family serves up delicious fried chicken on its own or in sandwich form, along with all the requisite sides. Recently, the restaurant expanded to a second location in Water Park.



1711 Crystal Dr, Arlington, VA 22202

Shaw

A D.C. institution since 2013, DCity is serving smokehouse barbecue from a humble location in what was once a garage. Smoked wings, ribs and Mac & Jack Cheese are not to be missed, and the restaurant boasts a full bar to boot.



203 Florida Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001

U Street

Ben’s has become something of a mainstay in D.C. over the course of the last six decades, and its original location on U Street is a historic gem. Not only has the chili recipe stayed consistent, but so too have countertops, booths and stools in the first of the restaurant’s now multiple locations across the DMV. Don’t miss great deals during happy hour.

1213 U St NW, Washington, DC 20009

Shaw

Halfsmoke is where dining meets party, whether you’re five or 55 years old. With plenty of board games, lounge-worthy futons and a menu that includes a bottomless happy hour and boozy milkshakes, you could spend hours at this restaurant. And by the way, brunch goes all day.

651 Florida Ave NW #7, Washington, DC 20001

All Set offers a modern take on seasonal dishes made with fresh, local ingredients. All Set

Silver Spring

All Set, co-owned by Executive Chef Ed Reavis (who also co-owns Money Muscle BBQ and Fryer’s Roadside), offers a modern take on seasonal dishes made with fresh, local ingredients. The New England-inspired menu includes offerings like Maine Style Lobster rolls alongside Chesapeake classics like Maryland crab cakes — each equally delicious.



8630 Fenton Street, Plaza, 5, Silver Spring, MD 20910

Downtown

Delighting diners since 1993, Georgia Brown’s brings together fine dining and Southern soul. With the occasional bout of live jazz, the restaurant seeks to take diners to Louisiana with biscuits, fried green tomatoes and fried chicken livers (and doesn’t disappoint).



950 15th St NW, Washington, DC 20005



Columbia Heights

One of the most consistently well-rated Ethiopian restaurants in a city full of Ethiopian restaurants is Letena, which certainly means something. The vegetable sampler is not to be missed, and the injera is perfectly fluffy and tart. The decor of the restaurant is also stunning, so be sure to sit in rather than order out.

3100 14th St NW #121, Washington, DC 20010

Dupont Circle

If you’re looking for a trendy African restaurant, look no further than Swahili Village, whose menu largely features Kenyan classics, but also brings together flavors from India, Iran, Portugal and the rest of the African continent. The Dupont Circle location is actually one of five Swahili Villages scattered throughout the northeast, making this a practical empire of its own.

1990 M St NW, Washington, DC 20036

U Street

Theirs is frequently touted as one of D.C.’s best fried chicken sandwiches, and you’ll find a number of Roaming Rooster locations throughout the city, all serving up not only sandwiches, but wings, tenders, nuggets and more. Roaming Rooster has been a mainstay in D.C. since 2015, when the restaurant started off as a food truck that has since found plenty of brick and mortar locations.



1301 U St NW, Washington, DC 20009

The plush seating area of Jeanine Prime’s St. James. St. James

U Street

This modern Caribbean restaurant is a newer addition to the burgeoning restaurant empire from Trinidadian native Jeanine Prime (whose first restaurant, Cane, has been the recipient of much fanfare, including four consecutive Michelin’s Bib Gourmand awards). The restaurant brings together African, East Indian, Chinese, Portuguese and French flavors in an eclectic mix of both large and small plates designed to be enjoyed family style. Be sure to try the crab and Trini-style taro dumplings in a coconut curry sauce and the goat-centric paratha platter.



2017 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20009

Shaw

Home to one of the very best burgers in D.C. (that somehow travels incredibly well), Melange is the brain child of Ethiopian-born, French trained, Michelin-starred Chef Elias Taddesse. All burgers are made using dry aged, 100% locally sourced beef, and served atop house-made milk bread buns for an almost out-of-body experience.

1819 7th St NW, Washington, DC 20001

Wharf

New Orleans-themed Milk & Honey is a must-visit for brunch, where decadent dishes like shrimp and grits and chicken and Biscoff waffles abound. The restaurant now has several locations across the DMV, but the Wharf outpost is one of our favorites for people-watching and for a stroll along the water after a large meal.

676 Maine Ave SW ste 710, Washington, DC 20024