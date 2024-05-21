Leisure > Food

The Coolest DC Food Tours to Check Out

Not sure of exactly what you're craving? Go on a food tour

By Lulu Chang
May 21, 2024 6:30 am
Ben’s Chili Bowl, a famous stop on the ​​Black Broadway – U Street Food Tour
With the veritable plethora of gastronomic offerings available in our nation’s capital, it can be difficult for DC newcomers, tourists or — let’s be honest — even locals, to explore the full menu of food options in the city. And given the unique personalities and culinary cultures of the various neighborhoods, scouring “best of” lists will only get you so far. So we’ve rounded up some of the coolest DC food tours that represent a variety of neighborhoods, cuisines and interest areas that will leave both your tummy and your mind feeling satiated. 

Secret Food Tours: Washington, DC

Georgetown

Set in Georgetown, this food tour explores one of DC’s most storied and iconic neighborhoods that boasts some of the city’s oldest restaurants. Beyond the bites that this tour encompasses (including one of Georgetown’s famous cupcakes), you’ll also learn more about Georgetown’s history and landmarks, including the Francis Scott Key Bridge, the steps where The Exorcist was filmed and more. 

DC Metro Food Tours

Various

One of our favorite groups to bring food tours to the District is DC Metro Food Tours, whose 14 tours take diners through neighborhoods including Capitol Hill, Georgetown, Dupont, the Eastern Market, U Street and Adams Morgan, just to name a few. We’d also highly recommend the Little Ethiopia Food Tour that starts in U Street and travels through Shaw to one of the largest Ethiopian diasporas in the world. Each tour varies slightly in terms of restaurants and food offered every time, so even if you’re a repeat visitor, you’ll find something new and exciting. 

Washington DC Historic Donut Tour

Throughout DC

DC is undeniably a donut town, and this tour takes you through some of the best the city has to offer. Starting in Western Market, this historic donut crawl will take you throughout the District, including toward the White House, Palmers Alley and more to enjoy some of the best fried dough bites in the city. 

The Best Coffee Shops in DC Right Now
The Best Coffee Shops in DC Right Now
 From cold brew to cortado, here’s where to get your caffeine fix 

Italian Food Tour Of Dupont Circle

Dupont Circle

The team from Mangia has put together an Italian food tour that takes you through one of the city’s buzziest residential neighborhoods. The leisurely tour promises to explore DC’s Italian immigrant history and their cuisine and culture contributions to the city. It covers between four and five restaurants during a three and a half hour walking tour, rain or shine. 

huh puppies and an old fashioned sitting on a bar with silverware
A tasty stop on the ​​Black Broadway – U Street Food Tour
Blue Fern Travel

​​Black Broadway – U Street Food Tour

U Street

The team behind Blue Fern Travel does a couple of DC food tours, including a private one that can be adjusted to your specific needs. But one of our favorites is the Black Broadway – U Street Food Tour that not only gives you a chance to sample goods from longstanding institutions in the historically Black neighborhood, but also lessons about local murals, architecture and art in the area. 

Southern Comfort – Old Town Alexandria Food Tour

Old Town Alexandria

The charming neighborhood of Old Town Alexandria, with its cobblestones, row homes and river views, is just a stone’s throw away from DC but feels like a different environment altogether. And that makes this delightful area a perfect backdrop for a food tour from Blue Fern, whose team will take you to restaurants including a 40-year-old institution, a European bistro and a few surprises along the way. Learn more about Old Town’s role in the Civil War and Civil Rights movement while you’re at it. 

vineyard, trees, grass, brown house
The Vineyards at Dodon tasting room
Jonna Huseman

Vino 301 Wine Tour

Various

If you’re looking for a wine and optional food-focused tour, Maryland’s experts at Vino 301 showcase the best wines in the region through guided tours of local wineries and vineyards. The tours cover regions including Chesapeake, Westminster, Patapsco Valley, Seneca Creek and Heritage and feature vineyards from Black Ankle Vineyards in Mt. Airy and The Vineyards at Dodon in Davidsonville, to name a couple. The Vino 301 team will organize transportation to and from the vineyards, as well as lunch options. 

