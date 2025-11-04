Culture > Books

The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This November

Featuring cults, tigers and the science of dreams

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
November 4, 2025 10:45 am EST
November 2025 books
Looking for your next great fall read?
Penguin Random House/Astra House/Belt Publishing

What are your reading plans this month? Books with big ideas abound as we head further into the month. That includes several cautionary tales about technology — from the way massive companies have abused their power to the methods by which one tech startup devolved into something that looked an awful lot like a cult. Other books due out in the weeks to come explore different environmental stories, including a crisis in Lake Erie and a wildlife success story in Russia and China, alongside a candid music memoir and a detailed look at the art of the crossword puzzle. Here’s a look at 10 books due out in November that have gotten our attention.

Ellen Huet, Empire of Orgasm: Sex, Power, and the Downfall of a Wellness Cult
Ellen Huet, “Empire of Orgasm: Sex, Power, and the Downfall of a Wellness Cult”
MCD

Ellen Huet, Empire of Orgasm: Sex, Power, and the Downfall of a Wellness Cult (Nov. 18)

Sometimes reports emerge from the startup world telling of long hours, the presence of charismatic founders and a blurred territory between the personal and professional. If those things can also sound a bit cult-like, well, you’re not wrong — and Ellen Huet’s new book Empire of Orgasm covers the territory where workplaces end and cults begin. You may have read earlier this year about a sex-positive startup called OneTaste and how it ran afoul of the law; this book provides an inside look at its rise and fall.

Natan Last, Across the Universe: The Past, Present, and Future of the Crossword Puzzle
Natan Last, “Across the Universe: The Past, Present, and Future of the Crossword Puzzle”
Pantheon

Natan Last, Across the Universe: The Past, Present, and Future of the Crossword Puzzle (Nov. 25)

Crossword puzzles have fascinated readers for decades and inspired a critically acclaimed documentary on the subject. Now, Natan Last — himself an acclaimed creator of these puzzles — has tackled their history and influence in a new book. In an interview earlier this year, Last discussed his approach with the book and some of the elements covered within it, including how “the puzzle can take us out of everyday distraction and connect us to our past.” And if enough people read this book, it seems safe to assume that eventually it’ll be a crossword clue of its own one day.

Michelle Carr, Nightmare Obscura: A Dream Engineer's Guide Through the Sleeping Mind
Michelle Carr, “Nightmare Obscura: A Dream Engineer’s Guide Through the Sleeping Mind”
Henry Holt and Co.

Michelle Carr, Nightmare Obscura: A Dream Engineer’s Guide Through the Sleeping Mind (Nov. 18)

Sometimes when we dream, we encounter surreal vistas that would be impossible to encounter in the waking world; at others, we have mundane conversations that hardly seem imaginary. Michelle Carr is known for her work as a dream engineer, and in this book she explores multiple aspects of dreaming and the ways that different kinds of dreams can impact our daytime health and well-being.

Brad Fox, Another Bone-Swapping Event
Brad Fox, “Another Bone-Swapping Event”
Astra House

Brad Fox, Another Bone-Swapping Event (Nov. 4)

When Brad Fox spoke with InsideHook in 2023 about The Bathysphere Book, he alluded to an unexpectedly long stay he had in Peru in the early days of the pandemic. “I was one of these Americans that were stuck in Peru during lockdown,” he recalled. “I ended up being there for over a year.” Another Bone-Swapping Event is his chronicle of that period in time, providing readers with a firsthand look at life in northern Peru with a metaphysical twist as the world around him changed dramatically.

Simon Raymonde, In One Ear: Cocteau Twins, Ivor And Me
Simon Raymonde, “In One Ear: Cocteau Twins, Ivor And Me”
Nine Eight Books

Simon Raymonde, In One Ear: Cocteau Twins, Ivor And Me (Nov. 18)

In a 2018 article for The Quietus, Lottie Brazier called the music of Cocteau Twins “a spiky, dissociative sound bordering on spiritual ecstasy.” Since their heyday in the 1980s, the group has influenced a wide array of musicians; this new memoir by longtime member Simon Raymonde revisits the group’s rise to prominence and his own development as a musician. And it almost certainly has a great soundtrack.

Jonathan C. Slaght, Tigers Between Empires: The Improbable Return of Great Cats to the Forests of Russia and China
Jonathan C. Slaght, “Tigers Between Empires: The Improbable Return of Great Cats to the Forests of Russia and China”
Farrar, Straus and Giroux

Jonathan C. Slaght, Tigers Between Empires: The Improbable Return of Great Cats to the Forests of Russia and China (Nov. 4)

What does it take to preserve a species? For the Amur tiger, also known as the Siberian tiger, the answer involves a group of dedicated scientists and conservationists working around the world. Precisely how they came together to increase the tigers’ population is the story Jonathan C. Slaght tells in the new book Tigers Between Empires. In doing so, he also addresses some of the paradoxes that come with conservation: in a recent interview with The Observer, he noted that “[w]ildlife tends to do well under autocratic rule.”

Patrick Wensink, The Great Black Swamp: Toxic Algae, Toxic Relationships, and the Most Interesting Place in America That Nobody's Ever Heard of
Patrick Wensink, “The Great Black Swamp: Toxic Algae, Toxic Relationships, and the Most Interesting Place in America That Nobody’s Ever Heard of”
Belt Publishing

Patrick Wensink, The Great Black Swamp: Toxic Algae, Toxic Relationships, and the Most Interesting Place in America That Nobody’s Ever Heard of (Nov. 11)

There’s been a lot written about the ways in which algae can overwhelm bodies of water — and, in some cases, can even be toxic. In his new book The Great Black Swamp, Patrick Wensink chronicles a massive bloom of algae in Lake Erie, and how this environmental catastrophe had a deep connection to a part of Ohio the author knew incredibly well. Here, Wensink finds a haunting convergence between memories and an altered landscape.

The Benefits of Buying Books You’ll Probably Never Read
The Benefits of Buying Books You’ll Probably Never Read
 Confused? Get to know the Japanese philosophy of “tsundoku.”
Tim Wu, The Age of Extraction: How Tech Platforms Conquered the Economy and Threaten Our Future Prosperity
Tim Wu, “The Age of Extraction: How Tech Platforms Conquered the Economy and Threaten Our Future Prosperity”
Knopf

Tim Wu, The Age of Extraction: How Tech Platforms Conquered the Economy and Threaten Our Future Prosperity (Nov. 4)

If you’ve ever used the phrase “network neutrality,” you can thank legal scholar Tim Wu for that. Wu has been a leading voice calling for the reform and regulation of large tech platforms, and in this new book he contrasts the promise of tech companies decades ago with the bleaker reality that they have brought to fruition. “[B]eing essential should not entail an unfettered power to extract wealth from everyone else,” Wu wrote last month — a powerful argument expanded on in this book.

Matthew Davis, A Biography of a Mountain: The Making and Meaning of Mount Rushmore
Matthew Davis, “A Biography of a Mountain: The Making and Meaning of Mount Rushmore”
St. Martin’s Press

Matthew Davis, A Biography of a Mountain: The Making and Meaning of Mount Rushmore (Nov. 11)

Mount Rushmore is an iconic sight, a controversial place and the location of the climax of one of the best suspense films ever made. Matthew Davis’s new book explores the often-contradictory history of Mount Rushmore, from the Indigenous history of the location to the many personalities involved in the process by which four presidents’ faces were etched into the rock itself. It’s an expansive look at a place with a singular history.

David Z. Morris, Stealing The Future: Sam Bankman-Fried, Elite Fraud, and the Cult of Techno-Utopia
David Z. Morris, “Stealing The Future: Sam Bankman-Fried, Elite Fraud, and the Cult of Techno-Utopia”
Repeater Books

David Z. Morris, Stealing The Future: Sam Bankman-Fried, Elite Fraud, and the Cult of Techno-Utopia (Nov. 11)

What a difference a few years can make. In 2021, Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX were a tech-world success story; by 2024, both were cautionary tales, and Bankman-Fried was sentenced to prison for fraud. David Z. Morris, who has written extensively on cryptocurrency and the more disquieting aspects of the startup world, chronicles both Bankman-Fried’s downfall and the larger implications of his case.

More Like This

October 2025 Book Recommendations
The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This October
A robotic arm typing on a keyboard
AI-Generated Books on Amazon Are Hurting Authors and the Publishing Industry
Cover art for "The Great Chinese Art Heist"
What Does Napoleon Have to Do With a 2015 Art Heist?
Beanie Babies sit on a shelf in a store in Washington, D.C. in 1999.
The Beanie Baby Craze Was Way Worse Than You Remember

Culture > Books
Culture
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Most Popular

A woman on TikTok is asking women from other generations if men ever change
Do Men Ever Change? Maybe Not, According to TikTok.
Milder temperatures, better air quality, a sense of calm...the ocean works wonders.
This Switch Will Add a Full Year to Your Life Expectancy
Couples on TikTok are participating in "rage bait" question challenges
The “Rage Bait” Relationship Questions Going Viral on TikTok
Bill Maher on "ghost brands"
A Halloween “Real Time With Bill Maher” Put UFOs in the Spotlight
Best Watches
The Best Watches of October 2025
Manuscript of "On the Road" on display
Lost Jack Kerouac Story Discovered in Gangster's Archive

Recommended

Suggested for you

A woman on TikTok is asking women from other generations if men ever change
Do Men Ever Change? Maybe Not, According to TikTok.
Milder temperatures, better air quality, a sense of calm...the ocean works wonders.
This Switch Will Add a Full Year to Your Life Expectancy
Couples on TikTok are participating in "rage bait" question challenges
The “Rage Bait” Relationship Questions Going Viral on TikTok
Bill Maher on "ghost brands"
A Halloween “Real Time With Bill Maher” Put UFOs in the Spotlight
Best Watches
The Best Watches of October 2025
Manuscript of "On the Road" on display
Lost Jack Kerouac Story Discovered in Gangster's Archive

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Culture, Right This Way

November 2025 books

The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This November

Man on a laptop

Online Ads Are About to Get a Lot More Personal

Chad Smith drumming at a football game

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith Teamed Up With Multiple Marching Bands

A Declaration of Love, painting by Frédéric Soulacroix (circa 19th century)

Women Think That Having a Boyfriend Is Embarrassing Now

Explore More Culture

Keep Reading

One Battle After Another

“One Battle After Another” Is Just as Good as Everyone’s Saying It Is

The ING New York City Marathon 2003: 34th Running

There’s a Better Way to Monitor Your Splits During a Marathon

Aerial image of Volvo plant

Volvo's Domestic Automotive Plans Include a New Hybrid

The best drops include Danner, Sacai, Studio Nicholson and more.

13 New Menswear Releases You Should Know About This Week