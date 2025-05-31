Leisure > Drinks > Beer

A New Study Found Forever Chemicals in Beer

Will the study lead to changes in the industry?

May 31, 2025
When you’re selecting a beer, what qualities do you look for? It might be a certain style; it could be specific hops or a specific approach to brewing. Odds are pretty good, however, that you’re not opting for a pint, can or bottle in the hopes that you’ll ingest some sort of unwanted chemical. Unfortunately, the results of a new study suggest that that could be an unwanted ingredient in more beers than you’d hope.

In April, the journal Environmental Science & Technology published a study that looked into the presence of PFAS, or “forever chemicals,” in a number of domestic beers. In a field that abounds with relatively dry — no pun intended — paper titles, this one took a different approach: “Hold My Beer: The Linkage between Municipal Water and Brewing Location on PFAS in Popular Beverages.”

The paper’s title has a wry sense of humor, but the paper’s findings are more concerning. The authors point out early in the paper that “approximately 18% of U.S. breweries are located within zip codes with detectable PFAS in municipal drinking water” — and that they hope that their findings can be of use to both policymakers and brewers.

Writing at The Guardian, Tom Perkins has more details about the study — including that the vast majority of the 23 beers the researchers evaluated had forever chemicals in them.

Forever Chemicals Lurk in Popular Foods, Study Suggests
 The study features some surprising results

That said, the researchers don’t recommend eliminating beer from your diet. “If you want to still enjoy happy hour, then I think you should,” one of the study’s authors, Jennifer Hoponick Redmon, told Perkins. The Guardian also noted that forever chemicals used in firefighting played a part here, in that — in Perkins’s phrasing — “firefighting foam pollution hot spots” led to higher levels of forever chemicals in beer made nearby.

We’re living through a point in time when awareness of forever chemicals — and their potential effects — is on the rise. Hopefully this paper will have the desired effect and can lead to safer beer for us all.

Tobias Carroll

