Wellness

Forever Chemicals Lurk in Popular Foods, Study Suggests

The study features some surprising results

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
February 20, 2024 12:05 am
Potato chip
Chips are among the foods linked with forever chemicals in a new study.
Getty Images

Forever chemicals, formally known as PFAS, are showing up in more and more places these days — including within the human body. And a recent study offers some indication as to how they might have gotten there, pointing to certain categories of foods as being associated with higher levels of the substances in question.

Some of the foods found there are about what you’d expect — including chips and pork. But the study also reveals that some things that you might be eating or drinking with an eye on your health could also play a part.

The study, published in the journal Environment International, explored the effects of food and drink consumption as they related to forever chemicals in a group of young adults. The study’s authors point to “tea (combined sweetened and unsweetened), pork, sports drinks, nut and seed butters, snack chips and bottled water” as some of the foods and drinks associated with higher levels of PFAS.

As the study’s lead author, Hailey Hampson, told The Guardian, the study is intended to open the door for further research rather than being the final word on the subject. “The point is to highlight that we need more testing of these foods, and this gives us an avenue to say, ‘OK, these foods may have higher levels of PFAS so we should do more targeted monitoring of them,’” Hampson said.

EPA Announces Proposal to Classify Nine “Forever Chemicals” as Hazardous
EPA Announces Proposal to Classify Nine “Forever Chemicals” as Hazardous
 The proposal would have a positive effect on cleanup efforts

This isn’t the first instance of research illustrating just how widespread forever chemicals are. And it also stands as one more sign of how pervasive they may be — and how eating nominally healthy foods might have unintended consequences.

More Like This

Water glass
Thousands More Military Service Members Drank Water With Forever Chemicals Than Previously Believed
Cattle
State Officials Find Forever Chemicals in Beef From Michigan
ice
Does Your Seltzer Contain Toxic “Forever Chemicals”?
Household cleaning products
Scientists Discover Hazardous Chemicals In Numerous Household Items

Wellness
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Left to right: Hamilton Khaki Field Titanium Auto, Rolex Yacht-Master 42 RLX Titanium, Omega Seamaster Diver 300M
10 Excellent Titanium Watches
view of the City of Spokane from Palisades Park
Why I Gave Spokane, Washington, a Second Date
The 4th-floor​ bar at the Conduit in London, showcasing a lot of Scotch. The market for Scotch declined slightly in 2023.
Is the Scotch Industry in Decline? It’s Complicated.
Defensive coordinator Steve Wilks of the San Francisco 49ers walks onto the field during team entrances before Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs on February 11, 2024. He was fired after the loss.
49ers Fire Defensive Coordinator Steve Wilks After One Conference-Winning Season
a collage of the products of the week on a tan background
Products of the Week: Theragun, Toasters and a New Timex Collab
Items on sale for Presidents Day
Every Single Presidents Day Sale Worth Shopping This Weekend

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Wellness, Right This Way

Potato chip

Forever Chemicals Lurk in Popular Foods, Study Suggests

A black and white image of a man breathing out while rowing on an erg. Here's why indoor rowing is such a great cross-training exercise.

Why Rowing Is Our Cross-Training of Choice This Year

Xolair

The FDA Just Approved a Drug That Could Make Food Allergies Less Severe

A bottle of Morning Recovery from More Labs against a sunrise background. Is it a hangover cure? We tested it.

Review: Thanks to Morning Recovery, Hangover Hope Is on the Horizon

Explore More Wellness

Keep Reading

maker's mark Star Hill Farm “Nature Distilled” Private Select

Where to Find the Most Interesting Distillery Exclusives in the United States

Watch on its side on a table

Introducing the New Longines Conquest Heritage Central Power Reserve

Lamar Jackson talks with Patrick Mahomes after a game.

NFL Best Bets: Experts Pick Chiefs-Ravens and Lions-49ers in the Championship Round

Kyle Chayka's "Filterworld"

Is the Algorithm Inevitable? This Book Argues It’s Not.