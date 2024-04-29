Wellness

Another Group of Chemicals in Household Cleaners Is Alarming Scientists

Recent studies show worrying results

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
April 29, 2024 5:29 am
Bubbles on a wall
Forever chemicals aren't the only thing to worry about when you're cleaning your home.
Can the very things you’re using to clean up your house have adverse effects on your health? As the discussion of PFAS, also known as “forever chemicals,” becomes more widespread, so too are scientists learning about other types of chemicals that are also found in everyday products and could pose a health risk to people opposed to them. These are known as “quats” — not to be confused with a certain Total Recall character — and they may well prompt a longer look at the labels of your household cleaners.

As The Washington Post‘s Teddy Amenabar explained, “quats” is a nickname for quaternary ammonium compounds. It’s not news that some household cleaners contain ammonia — but the effects of “quats” on the human body are both unsettling and wide-ranging. (Some scientists prefer the term QACs.)

The Post cites studies linking exposure to “quats” to pulmonary disease, asthma and the killing of brain cells. The last of these is a relatively new finding, which emerged from a recent study published in Nature. The lead author of the study in question, Paul Tesar, was cautious in how he explained his findings. “We’re not looking to say that there’s a direct correlation between exposure and human neurodevelopmental issues,” Tesar told the Post. “We don’t have that data yet.”

Instead, Tesar emphasized that certain brain cells “have a specific vulnerability to these chemicals.”

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

