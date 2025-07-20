Leisure > Autos

SUV In the USA: Volvo’s Changing its Sales Strategy

The decision has to do with tariffs

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
July 20, 2025 2:46 pm EDT
Volvo logo on the front of a car
Volvo's new strategy for the US involves more SUVs.
Volvo

When you think of a Volvo, what comes to mind? If you came of age in the suburbs in the 1980s and 1990s, the answer likely involves a boxy but comfortable station wagon, a vehicle that wasn’t necessarily the sleekest model out there but which was safe and spacious. Now, things have changed — and the automaker’s latest decision is likely to make even more people associate Volvo with a different class of vehicle: the SUV.

As Marie Mannes reported for Reuters, Volvo confirmed that its U.S. sales will largely focus on SUVs from this point onward. Reuters noted that Volvo sells 13 models around the world; only half of those will be sold in the United States in the future. The reason cited? The tariff policies of the Trump administration, which are having an impact all over the automotive industry.

Volvo’s V60 is set to be the only non-SUV Volvo will sell in the U.S. If you’re in the market for a Volvo sedan or station wagon in the future, you’re likely to be out of luck. This decision isn’t the only recent move Volvo has made in response to automotive tariffs; this week, they also announced that they would begin manufacturing the XC60 SUV in South Carolina.

The Best Time to Buy an EV? Right Now, Before Tariffs Bite.
The Best Time to Buy an EV? Right Now, Before Tariffs Bite.
 Thanks to tax credits and competitive discounts, prices have never been better — and that’s not the only benefit of switching to electric today

In a statement, Volvo Cars CEO Håkan Samuelsson described the decision as “in line with our ambition to build where we sell and reinforces our long-term commitment to the US market, where we are celebrating our 70th anniversary and have sold over 5 million cars.”

Production of the XC60 is set to begin in South Carolina late next year,

More Like This

A U.S. car dealership with a flag on a light pole that reads "LOW PRICES." Thanks to Trump's tariffs, the entry-level market may be dealt a killer blow.
Say Goodbye to the Entry-Level Car
Volvo XC40
NHTSA Announces Volvo Recall Affecting Over 450,000 Vehicles
A row of Porsche Macan SUVs in the rain
Can Automakers Make Car Subscriptions Work?
Volvo testing center. The automaker is bringing back former CEO Håkan Samuelsson to navigate Volvo Cars through a turbulent era.
Former Volvo CEO Returns to Navigate Automaker Through Turbulent Era

Leisure > Autos
Leisure
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Two people playing park golf
Golf's Answer to Pickleball Is Spreading Across the US
bottles of bbq sauce on a brown background
We Tasted and Ranked 16 Grocery Store Barbecue Sauces
The road trip you didn't know you needed
A Guide to the Loneliest Road in America
Person treading water in a lake, viewed from below the surface
What 10 Minutes of Treading Water Does for Your Body
The home decor essentials Alyse Borkan wants to see in your home.
The Items Every Man Should Have in His Home, According to Rocco Co-Founder Alyse Borkan
The Boundary Tester from Casanara
Four Whiskey Cocktails to Make for a Crowd

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Leisure, Right This Way

Oasis fans with beer

Cardiff Bars Just Learned How Much Oasis Fans Like Beer

Volvo logo on the front of a car

SUV In the USA: Volvo's Changing its Sales Strategy

Security line at a TSA checkpoint

A Security Upgrade in US Airports Could Reduce Liquid Regulations

2026 World Cup mural

How Are Hotels Preparing for the 2026 World Cup?

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

Man lounges reading Sally Rooney's book Intermezzo

An Updated Canon: 72 Books Every Man Should Read

Todd Snyder

6 Summer Footwear Steals, Courtesy of the Todd Snyder Sale

person holding prepared salmon lifestyle image

Have a Sockeye Salmon Summer with Vital Choice

Moon rising

Spectacular Views of the Moon are Coming This Week