SUV In the USA: Volvo’s Changing its Sales Strategy

When you think of a Volvo, what comes to mind? If you came of age in the suburbs in the 1980s and 1990s, the answer likely involves a boxy but comfortable station wagon, a vehicle that wasn’t necessarily the sleekest model out there but which was safe and spacious. Now, things have changed — and the automaker’s latest decision is likely to make even more people associate Volvo with a different class of vehicle: the SUV.



As Marie Mannes reported for Reuters, Volvo confirmed that its U.S. sales will largely focus on SUVs from this point onward. Reuters noted that Volvo sells 13 models around the world; only half of those will be sold in the United States in the future. The reason cited? The tariff policies of the Trump administration, which are having an impact all over the automotive industry.



Volvo’s V60 is set to be the only non-SUV Volvo will sell in the U.S. If you’re in the market for a Volvo sedan or station wagon in the future, you’re likely to be out of luck. This decision isn’t the only recent move Volvo has made in response to automotive tariffs; this week, they also announced that they would begin manufacturing the XC60 SUV in South Carolina.

In a statement, Volvo Cars CEO Håkan Samuelsson described the decision as “in line with our ambition to build where we sell and reinforces our long-term commitment to the US market, where we are celebrating our 70th anniversary and have sold over 5 million cars.”



Production of the XC60 is set to begin in South Carolina late next year,