Leisure > Autos

Manual Transmissions Remain a Niche Feature

Industry data suggests a stick shift revival hasn't happened yet

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
December 13, 2024 5:04 pm
Stick shift
As 2024 draws to a close, stick shifts remain a niche market.
Getty Images

Last year, we reported on an uptick of sales — proportionally speaking — of manual transmissions among new vehicles. And while there have been some bright spots in the automotive world, more recent data suggests that stick shift enthusiasts waiting for a revival of their transmission of choice shouldn’t hold their breath.

In the EPA’s 2024 Automotive Trends Report, one of the running themes was the relative decline in manual transmissions. The report notes that stick shifts “were included in almost 35% of new vehicles in model year 1980,” but that this figure has dropped in the years between then and now. Manual transmissions “have been below 1% of all production since model year 2021.”

The reasons behind that don’t have to do with drivers learning how to drive a stick shift. Instead, the issue at hand is one of engineering: while manual transmissions were once more efficient than their automatic counterparts, technological advances have closed that gap.

As Lewin Day at The Autopian points out, the EPA’s annual report has a slightly different set of data than some other industry reports that have been released in recent years. Day makes a convincing argument that the EPA’s data is likely the most comprehensive, however — and it indicates a relatively small market for manual transmission vehicles.

New Lawsuit Targets Ford’s 10-Speed Automatic Transmission
New Lawsuit Targets Ford’s 10-Speed Automatic Transmission
 The suit cites a number of vehicles released since 2017

That doesn’t mean that manual transmissions won’t stick around. One percent of all automobiles produced in a given year is still a substantial number, after all. And you don’t have to look too far to find enthusiasts making the case for the superiority of manual transmissions. But as of 2024, plenty of drivers have made their minds up in the opposite direction.

More Like This

A green and yellow Aston Martin Vantage AMR speeding around a track
Aston Martin, Once a Stick Shift Defender, Gives Up on the Manual Transmission
Manual transmission
Car Sales Data Suggests Manual Transmissions Are Making a (Slight) Comeback
Mini John Cooper Works
Mini Is Doubling Down on Stick Shifts for 2024
manual transmission
Which Vehicles Will Be the Last to Offer Manual Transmissions?

Leisure > Autos
Leisure
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

A sampling of the best stocking stuffers for women.
The 15 Best Stocking Stuffers for Her
a collage of bespoke post presents in the back of a car
22 Unique Gift Ideas From Bespoke Post
Many guys claim to have everything. There's still a gift out there for them.
20 Positively Unique Gifts for Men Who Have Everything, According to Men Who Have Everything
Four of the 12 cars, trucks and SUVs we loved most in 2024, including models from Mercedes-Benz, Aston Martin, Bentley and Ford
The 12 Best Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Motorcycles We Drove This Year
[L-R] Bill Berry, Michael Stipe, Mike Mills and Peter Buck of R.E.M. at the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, Illinois on July 7, 1984.
A New Biography Unlocks the Secrets of R.E.M.
Holiday suit
Three Ways to Wear a Suit This Holiday Season

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Leisure, Right This Way

Marilyn Blout and Bam Adebayo at Maker's Mark Distillery

Bam Adebayo's New Bourbon Is a Family Affair

Stick shift

Manual Transmissions Remain a Niche Feature

The best gifts for the Cannabis lover

25 Gifts for the Cannabis Lover

The best jeans for your denim upgrade

One Reader Asks: Am I Wearing the Wrong Jeans?

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

A cyclist in a bike lane, tinted in sepia, with orange jotted lines around the border.

How Strava Became the Secret Weapon of City Planners

A Jameson ad seen on the sidelines of a Major League Soccer game. Jameson is now the official whiskey of the MLS.

Jameson Is Now Major League Soccer’s Official Whiskey

Whisky bottles at auction

2024 Has Been a Turbulent Year for Vintage Whisky Auctions

These are the best ceramic watches

The Best Ceramic Watches