Leisure > Autos

Honda Is Getting Into the Automotive Insurance Business

It's part of a growing trend

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
July 27, 2025 3:18 pm EDT
2026 Acura on the road
Honda is joining a growing number of automakers offering in-house insurance.
Honda

When you buy a new car, paying for it is only part of the process of getting it ready to go on the road. There’s also the matter of insurance, which can involve a car dealership connecting you to a local insurance company. That isn’t the only option on the table, though; a growing number of automakers are opting to offer insurance in-house. And this week, Honda became the latest company to join in this growing trend.

The new company’s name is Honda Insurance Solutions, and it’s a joint venture from Honda and insurance brokerage VIU by HUB. While automotive insurance is at the heart of the new firm’s offerings, that’s not the only type of insurance they’re offering; Honda’s announcement mentions that home insurance is also on the table.

“Insurance is a key touchpoint in the vehicle ownership journey, and we aim to deliver a superior experience tailored to the unique needs of each customer, while promoting safer driving and increased peace of mind on the road,” said American Honda Insurance Solutions president Petar Vucurevic in a statement.

The Honda Prelude Is Returning to the US Market
The Honda Prelude Is Returning to the US Market
 This time, it’s a hybrid

In an article for Autoweek, Mark Vaughan compared Honda’s insurance initiative to similar forays from other automakers. Vaughan points out that there’s one big difference between Honda’s new venture and those of some of its peers: Honda’s will not monitor your driving. The automaker told Autoweek, “We are not providing data to insurers to offer safe driver discounts.”

Given that drivers’ privacy relative to insurance companies has been a concern in the last year and a half, it’s notable to see Honda opt for a somewhat different approach. Will this lead to more Honda drivers opting in to the company’s in-house insurance? We’ll see what comes of it.

More Like This

Honda logo at a car show
Honda Halts Planned Large Electric SUV for the US
SNL's "OnlySeniors" sketch
Quinta Brunson and “SNL” Asked: What if OnlyFans Was Also Insurance?
Battery factory roll-pressing
Honda Takes a Big Step Towards a Solid State EV Future
GM logo
Your Internet-Connected Car Might Increase Your Insurance Bill

Leisure > Autos
Leisure
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Uniqlo : C Fall/Winter 2025
The Uniqlo Sub-Label Making Some the Best Affordable Menswear Out There
Two people playing park golf
Golf's Answer to Pickleball Is Spreading Across the US
The Connaught Bar
The Best Martinis in the World, According to Simon Ford
Person treading water in a lake, viewed from below the surface
What 10 Minutes of Treading Water Does for Your Body
White dress shirts
Take It From a Woman: Don’t Underestimate the Power of a Slutty, Crumpled White Dress Shirt
A pair of rugby players on exercise bikes.
The Art of Active Recovery: 7 Ways to Move on Your Day Off

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Leisure, Right This Way

The Macallan's retail store at London Heathrow

With Two New Shops, The Macallan Is Increasing Its Airport Presence

2026 Acura on the road

Honda Is Getting Into the Automotive Insurance Business

Front of a Tesla Model Y

Tesla's Affordable EV Might Look a Little Familiar

A man wearing a business causal outfit against a flame background

How to Dress for the Office When It’s a Million Degrees Out

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

Man lounges reading Sally Rooney's book Intermezzo

An Updated Canon: 72 Books Every Man Should Read

Todd Snyder

6 Summer Footwear Steals, Courtesy of the Todd Snyder Sale

person holding prepared salmon lifestyle image

Have a Sockeye Salmon Summer with Vital Choice

Moon rising

Spectacular Views of the Moon are Coming This Week