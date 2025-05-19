Leisure > Autos

Apple CarPlay Ultra Will Debut on Aston Martin Vehicles

Beginning with vehicles in the U.S. and Canada and expanding from there

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
May 19, 2025 12:56 pm EDT
Aston Martin dashboard with Apple software
Apple CarPlay Ultra is coming to Aston Martin vehicles.
Aston Martin

Apple’s products, both physical objects and digital apps, have earned plenty of acclaim for their look and feel over the years. The same can be said for Aston Martin’s vehicles, which are known for their compelling designs and engineering. All of which makes the recent announcement of a partnership between the two eminently understandable. In other words, if you’re curious about what the next iteration of Apple CarPlay will look like, you’re going to want to get behind the wheel of an Aston Martin.

This month, Aston Martin announced that it would debut Apple CarPlay Ultra — which is, as its name suggests, the latest version of Apple’s CarPlay interface — on Aston Martin models beginning on May 15, 2025. At least it is if your phone is an iPhone 12 or a later model and the operating system is iOS 18.5 or a subsequent generation.

According to the automaker’s announcement, the new Apple system will be in place on DBX models as well as “the core Aston Martin sportscar range.” (Specifically, Vantage, DB12 and Vanquish models.) The new interface is currently available in the United States and Canada, and is set to spread to the rest of the world in the next 12 months.

And it sounds like Aston Martin vehicles are just the beginning for Apple CarPlay Ultra. “The next generation of CarPlay gives drivers a smarter, safer way to use their iPhone in the car, deeply integrating with the vehicle while maintaining the very best of the automaker,” Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing, Bob Borchers, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to begin rolling out CarPlay Ultra with Aston Martin, with more manufacturers to come.”

Aston Martin Bets Big on Its Quarter-Million-Dollar SUV
Aston Martin Bets Big on Its Quarter-Million-Dollar SUV
 The DBX, a smash success, will now only be offered in the higher-priced 707 edition. We got back in the driver’s seat to find out why.

What can drivers expect from the new version of CarPlay? Aston-Martin’s announcement states that the dashboard integration goes far beyond audio. The automaker mentioned the presence of “seamlessly designed options for the speedometer and tachometer dials drivers can choose from,” as well as climate and radio control. It’s something to keep an eye out for when it comes to blending form and function.

More Like This

The Aston Martin DB12 speeds along a freeway next to a mountainside
“Better in Every Way”: The Story Behind Aston Martin’s New DB12
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaking at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 10 in Cupertino, California.
The Next Generation of Apple CarPlay Is Going Wireless
Back of a new Aston Martin car in purple lighting.
The Aston Martin Valour Is a Muscle Car for the Ultra-Luxurious
The Chevrolet Blazer EV, a competent, reasonably affordable and attractive electric SUV. So why did Chevy have to complicate it?
Drivers Are Just Trying to Get Used to EVs. Why Complicate It?

Leisure > Autos
Leisure
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

White rice in a bowl
There's a Surprising Way to Make White Rice Healthier
Traders take a break outside The New York Stock Exchange on February 16, 1988
Young Men Are Looking for “Manly Cities” to Live In
sliced bread
New Study Clarifies the Carbs That Can Help As You Age
From Moleskin to Leica, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Products of the Week: Leicas, Sandals and Notebooks
The 2025 Mercedes-Benz G550 SUV in dark green
The G-Class Is a Blocky Status Symbol That Stands the Test of Time
The best deals we found this week span tech, style and kitchen essentials.
From Our Favorite SPF to Portable Speakers: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Leisure, Right This Way

Aston Martin dashboard with Apple software

Apple CarPlay Ultra Will Debut on Aston Martin Vehicles

Fettercairn's lineup of single malt Scotch whisky that's coming to the U.S.

Why Did It Take 200 Years for This Cult Scotch to Hit the US?

Tesla Cybertruck

There's Good News and Bad News for Cybertruck Owners Looking to Move On

Stanley Hotel exterior

The Hotel That Inspired "The Shining" Is Under New Management

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

The 2025 Mercedes-Benz G550 SUV in dark green

The G-Class Is a Blocky Status Symbol That Stands the Test of Time

Bill Neff, head of marketing at Yeti, holding a fish

Yeti’s Bill Neff Believes in the “Vulnerability of Being a Beginner”

Traders take a break outside The New York Stock Exchange on February 16, 1988

Young Men Are Looking For “Manly Cities” to Live In

an illustration of a bottle of soda water with the text and bubbles behind it

The Homemade Bar: Yes, You Should Make Your Own Seltzer Water