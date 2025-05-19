Apple CarPlay Ultra Will Debut on Aston Martin Vehicles

Apple’s products, both physical objects and digital apps, have earned plenty of acclaim for their look and feel over the years. The same can be said for Aston Martin’s vehicles, which are known for their compelling designs and engineering. All of which makes the recent announcement of a partnership between the two eminently understandable. In other words, if you’re curious about what the next iteration of Apple CarPlay will look like, you’re going to want to get behind the wheel of an Aston Martin.



This month, Aston Martin announced that it would debut Apple CarPlay Ultra — which is, as its name suggests, the latest version of Apple’s CarPlay interface — on Aston Martin models beginning on May 15, 2025. At least it is if your phone is an iPhone 12 or a later model and the operating system is iOS 18.5 or a subsequent generation.



According to the automaker’s announcement, the new Apple system will be in place on DBX models as well as “the core Aston Martin sportscar range.” (Specifically, Vantage, DB12 and Vanquish models.) The new interface is currently available in the United States and Canada, and is set to spread to the rest of the world in the next 12 months.



And it sounds like Aston Martin vehicles are just the beginning for Apple CarPlay Ultra. “The next generation of CarPlay gives drivers a smarter, safer way to use their iPhone in the car, deeply integrating with the vehicle while maintaining the very best of the automaker,” Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing, Bob Borchers, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to begin rolling out CarPlay Ultra with Aston Martin, with more manufacturers to come.”

What can drivers expect from the new version of CarPlay? Aston-Martin’s announcement states that the dashboard integration goes far beyond audio. The automaker mentioned the presence of “seamlessly designed options for the speedometer and tachometer dials drivers can choose from,” as well as climate and radio control. It’s something to keep an eye out for when it comes to blending form and function.