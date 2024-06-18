Leisure > Autos > News

The Next Generation of Apple CarPlay Is Going Wireless

Big changes are coming — whenever the new version sees the light of day

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
June 18, 2024 10:18 am
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaking at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 10 in Cupertino, California.
Justin Sullivan/Getty

It’s been a decade now since Apple first released its CarPlay system, which allowed iPhone users to connect their phones to their cars and use certain features from the devices directly from their car’s dashboard. A CNET headline in 2015 dubbed the interface “the future of infotainment.” Still, the future has taken its time to arrive; as MacRumors pointed out, getting automakers and tech companies to play nice isn’t always easy.

As with any piece of technology that’s been around for 10 years, one big question looms overhead: what comes next? Nilay Patel, editor-in-chief of The Verge, recently sought to answer this very question, observing that Apple has been hinting for two years that a next-gen CarPlay is in the works. Patel delved into a pair of videos from Apple’s recent Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) to learn more about what CarPlay’s next iteration might look like — and it sounds like some fundamental changes are in store.

For one thing, Apple appears to be doing away with a wired connection between an iPhone and the dashboard. In addition, Patel wrote, the new version of CarPlay will import at least some realtime data from your vehicle to your phone He described the reimagined CarPlay as more along the lines of “a design toolkit for automakers to use however they want.”

2024 Will Be a Big Year for Apple CarPlay Enthusiasts
 Porsche and Aston Martin will be the first automakers to roll out an expanded version of the service

Whenever the new version of CarPlay does debut, it’s likely to happen on a vehicle made by Aston Martin or Porsche. Late in 2023, those two automakers were announced as the first to use the new system — at least, whenever it’s ready.

As Patel explained, there are a lot of moving pieces in this new iteration of CarPlay, and a lot of areas where bugs could make your driving experience that much more frustrating.

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

