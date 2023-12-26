2024 Will Be a Big Year for Apple CarPlay Enthusiasts

Apple’s reputation for industrial and interface design has endured for years, and has been the subject of critically acclaimed case studies; there’s a reason that old iPods are still a hot commodity, after all. And if you’re someone whose phone and computer are both Apple products, an interest in a similar ethos applied to your car’s displays is understandable. There’s a reason why, as USA Today reported earlier this year, some GM drivers reacted badly when they learned of the automaker’s plans to phase out Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in its electric models.



In 2024, at least two automakers have plans to roll out entire displays powered by Apple’s automotive app. As Autoblog’s Jonathon Ramsey reports, both Aston Martin and Porsche recently released images showing off what their instrument panels would look like with CarPlay fully integrated. The two automakers haven’t opted for the same approach, however — Ramsey writes that Porsche’s version features “greater widget integration” than its Aston Martin counterpart.



As Greg S. Fink writes for Car and Driver, the system’s interaction with a driver’s iPhone will not involve any data from the vehicle being stored on a driver’s phone.

Review: Gateway Bronco Tries to Perfect the Vintage SUV With the Luxe-GT Founder Seth Burgett says their latest take on a first-generation Ford Bronco can rival the performance of modern Range Rovers. Our writer hopped behind the wheel of an $800,000, one-of-one example to find out.

As for when we can expect to see these display configurations out in the world, reports are less specific. Car and Driver‘s reporting revealed that Aston Villa’s next infotainment system will be compatible with this Apple technology. Details on when Porsche drivers will have the option to enable CarPlay on all of their displays are less numerous, however.