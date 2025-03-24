Leisure > Autos

Is Amazon Getting Into the Used Car Market?

It sounds like an expansion of Amazon's vehicle sales business is in the works

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
March 24, 2025 4:04 pm EDT
Amazon delivery van
Is the retail giant looking to expand even more?
Jamie Kelter Davis/Bloomberg via Getty Images

If you enter the make and model of a vehicle into Amazon, what’s likely to come up is a list of accessories for the car or truck in question. What you’re not going to get, though, is a page where you’ll have the option to actually buy a used car. Amazon has made some forays into the automotive world, including a partnership with Hyundai, but it’s largely left the online car sales market to other companies.

You might think that Amazon not expanding into an existing market is a bit out of character for them — especially given the steps they took last year to compete with the likes of Shein and Temu. And it turns out that the company may well be closer to getting into the car sales world than was previously believed.

Writing at Autoblog, Steven Paul explored what might be on the horizon for Amazon in the automotive world. Citing reporting from Automotive News‘ Carly Schaffner, Paul writes that the retailer is planning to build on the work they’ve done selling new Hyundais in order to sell a much wider array of vehicles.

“Our focus is really on dealers and how we serve the whole dealer — all that they want to sell in the way that they want to sell them,” Fan Jin, the Director and General Manager of Amazon Autos, told Automotive News. In that way, at least, this sounds closer to an expansion of the company’s marketplaces, where third-party sellers can sell their wares via Amazon, than the idea of Amazon warehouses suddenly carving out space for cars, trucks and SUVs.

EVs Were Almost 90% of Norway’s New Car Sales in 2024
EVs Were Almost 90% of Norway’s New Car Sales in 2024
 Some familiar names dominated the market

Jin told Automotive News that Amazon’s foray into used cars would happen “soon.” And while the idea of Amazon as a destination for used cars might have seemed strange a few years ago, Paul points out that the pandemic changed a lot about buying cars — including creating much more demand for an online market for vehicles. Given Amazon’s strategy of trying to sell virtually everything, it’s not a shock to see vehicles enter the picture.

More Like This

Manual transmission
Car Sales Data Suggests Manual Transmissions Are Making a (Slight) Comeback
Carvana car vending machines in space on another planet with vehicles floating in the air
Death of a Car Salesman: How Soon Will We All Be Buying Our Cars Online?
Electric car fueling
Supercar Manufacturers Grapple With Pending EU Ban on New Combustion Auto Sales
Gas station
Washington State Bill Sets an Ambitious Deadline for the End of Gasoline Car Sales

Leisure > Autos
Leisure
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

American Airlines flight
Airline Gate Agent Has a New Way of Discouraging Boarding Too Early
Britt Lower as Helly R. in the Severance season 2 finale "Cold Harbor"
10 Lingering Questions After the Staggering Season 2 Finale of “Severance”
A list of canceled flights
If You're Feeling Nervous About Flying Right Now, You're Not Alone
A fan holds a sign reading “NCAA End NIL” at a college basketball game between the Seton Hall Pirates and the DePaul Blue Demons at Prudential Center on January 8, 2025 in Newark, NJ
College Athletes Got Their Payday. Now Comes the Reckoning.
Paris Car Show
It Sure Looks Like the Collector Car Boom Has Subsided
Blood sugar monitor
Doctors Are Changing Their Advice About Blood Sugar for Older People

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Leisure, Right This Way

Amazon delivery van

Is Amazon Getting Into the Used Car Market?

The Spill Awards

The Spill Awards

detroit underrated drinks city

Why Detroit Should Be a Drinking Destination

judges

Meet the Judges of The Spill Awards

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

A male athlete running on a grass field in a stadium under a partly cloudy sky, wearing a black training outfit.

Don’t Trust the Internet’s Viral Fitness Checklists

Nodus Obscura

If You’re a Camera Guy (or Gal), You Need This Watch

Spicy Thai Chili Scallops with Scallions from Vital Choice. We reviewed the sustainable seafood purveyor.

What It’s Like to Order Sustainable Seafood From Vital Choice

So you too can travel like Mr. Best Actor

Adrien Brody’s Partnership With Monos Luggage Has Landed