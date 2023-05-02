You no doubt understand by now that there’s no conceivable way in Hell or on Earth that we could possibly cover every single watch released in a given month, right? But no matter, because we have an idea: We’re going to summarize the greatest hits for you. Because though Watches & Wonders may be in the rear mirror, summer is nigh upon us — and that means plenty of new releases to help jump-start outdoor adventures. So pour yourself a cold one, put your feet up, and join us as we explore the best watches released in April 2023.

Courtesy of Marathon

Marathon Steel Navigator w/Date SSNAV-D

Marathon hit the jackpot this month: In reworking its beloved, fibershell Navigator along the lines of its vintage “ADANAC” mil-spec field watch, the Canadian brand produced a winning timepiece that’s sure to capture the hearts of both soldiers and civilians alike. Housed in a 41mm stainless steel case and powered by an ETA F06.412 high-precision quartz movement, this strap-only tool is ready for action in the field, in the water, and on the streets. And with its 12-hour bezel and subdued, non-flashy looks, it also makes for a handy travel watch — i.e. the perfect summer companion.

Diameter: 41mm

Movement: ETA F06.412 quartz

Water Resistance: 100m

Price: $800-$830

Courtesy of Urwerk

Urwerk UR-100V Magic T

Simple tool watch powered by a diminutive power cell, this ain’t. Urwerk’s new UR-100V Magic T is an all-titanium, “minimalist” take on the brand’s 100-series timepiece, famed for the use of a satellite, wandering-hours system. In this instance, a digital hour counter “points” to the active minute along a scale at the bottom of the watch. Powered by an automatic movement and housed in a media-blasted 41mm case — and paired to a matching bracelet! — this is avant-garde horology at its finest.

Diameter: 41mm

Movement: Urwerk UR 12.02 automatic

Water Resistance: 30m

Price: CHF 58,000

Courtesy of Naoya Hida & Co.

Naoya Hida & Co. Type 4A and Type 4A-1

That Japanese brand Naoya Hida & Co. has gained a loyal following since its establishment in 2018 is no big surprise — its designs are vintage-inspired and classical without referencing any one particular model, and produced to excellent standards. For the brand’s fourth series, it’s shrunk its designs down to 36mm and is offering them with either a German silver dial (4A) or a German silver dial with a dark grey DLC-coating (4A-1). Powered by the brand’s Calibre 3020SC, they’re certainly not cheap at ~$23,000, but their finishing and construction rivals that of comparable watches from large luxury brands.

Diameter: 36mm

Movement: Naoya Hida & Co.Calibre 3020SC (Valjoux 7750 base)

Water Resistance: 50m

Price: ~$23,000-$23,800

Courtesy of Timex

Q Timex Three Time Zone Chronograph

Generally when we refer to an “affordable” GMT watch, we’re talking, say, $1,500 instead of $10,000. The new Q Timex Three Time Zone Chronograph, however, is priced between $219-$239. While not a GMT in the typical sense, it does track multiple zones — and carries a chronograph complication, to boot: A second time zone (in addition to the main) is displayed via a slaved 12-hour hand plus a 24-hour indicator at 12 o’clock, while a third is read via an offset on the 24-hour bezel. Pretty good for a few hundred bucks!

Diameter: 40mm

Movement: Quartz

Water Resistance: 50m

Price: $219-$239

Courtesy of O.G.

O.G. Watches Deep Space

This one — a run of just 10 pieces — will likely sell out quickly, but it’s so darn cool looking, we had to include it: The Deep Space is the first watch from (new) English brand O.G. Watches, the brainchild of Oliver Gallaugher, a self-taught watch designer. Based around the hand-wound Unitas Calibre 6498 — which has been heavily and handsomely modified — it’s housed in a 41mm brushed and polished stainless steel case with a stark dial inspired by the night sky. Though priced at 7,800 EUR and highly limited, it’s an intriguing first effort, and we’re eager to see more from the company.

Diameter: 41mm

Movement: Unitas 6498 hand-wound

Water Resistance: 30m

Price: 7,800 EUR

Courtesy of Monta

Monta Noble Mint Dial

Fresh from one of our favorite American boutique watchmakers is the Noble in a minty green dial. If you’re unfamiliar with the brand, we recommend you become familiar, ASAP. It’s tough to overstate the quality in a Monta watch: While it may take cues from other classic timepieces, the Noble is a high-class affair powered by a quality Swiss movement, packed in a perfectly sized 38.5mm steel case, and featuring 150m of water resistance. Well balanced and paired to an excellent bracelet, this version, with its lighthearted colorway, is sure to put a smile on your face this summer.

Diameter: 38.5mm

Movement: Monta Calibre M-22 automatic (ETA 2892-2 base)

Water Resistance: 150m

Price: $1,795+

Courtesy of H. Moser & Cie.

H.Moser Streamliner Smoked Salmon

H. Moser & Cie. makes some of the most thoughtful, avant garde timepieces in the biz’, and their latest is no exception: The new Streamliner Smoked Salmon — playful yet slightly unfortunate name aside — is a gorgeous, smaller sized (40mm) version of their distinctly 1970s-esque Streamliner model. Powered by the in-house HMC 200 automatic movement and paired to a matching, integrated stainless steel bracelet, it’s the sort of timepiece you spring for once you’ve tired of the more typical horological fare, but still want to fly (somewhat) under the radar. Bravo!

Diameter: 40mm

Movement: H. Moser & Cie. HMC 200 automatic

Water Resistance: 12m

Price: $21,900

Courtesy of Piaget

Piaget Polo Date 36mm

An e-comm exclusive, the newly downsized Polo Date takes everything we love about the 42mm version and renders it perfectly for the smaller-wristed — or for those who simply prefer a smaller timepiece. If you’re unfamiliar with the Polo, it’s a most excellent luxury sports watch in the vein of Genta’s famous hits that dates way back to 1979. This version has an ergonomic cushion case, a beautiful blue guilloché dial with applied indices, a date window above 6 o’clock, and a matching blue leather strap. Powered by the Manufacture Piaget 500P1 automatic movement, it’s a handsome alternative to a Nautilus or an Aquanaut from a storied brand.

Diameter: 36mm

Movement: Manufacture Piaget 500P1 automatic

Water Resistance: 50m

Price: $11,000

Courtesy of Benrus

Benrus Orbit Robot Skindiver

A reissue of a moderately rare model from 1972, the Orbit Robot Skindiver is a funky, well priced automatic dive watch with disco looks and a mechanical soul. If you’re looking for a first dive watch as a gift — or the 100th for your own collection — this could very well be the watch for you! Housed in a 41mm stainless steel “UFO” cushion case and paired to a cool, matching bracelet, the Orbit Robot differentiates itself from a sea of similar products via a grey fumé dial, a callback to its ancestor’s dial. Applied indices and bright orange hands create a sense of depth, while a steel dive bezel ties the whole look together.

Diameter: 41mm

Movement: Soprod P024 automatic

Water Resistance: 200m

Price: $995

Courtesy of Luminox

Luminox Master Carbon SEAL Automatic 3860 Series

While the majority of Luminox’s tough, military-inspired watches are quartz-powered, the company does boast some automatic models. The new Master Carbon SEAL Automatic 3860 Series, available in three colorways, is one such watch. A big feller at 45mm in diameter, it comes in a jet-black dial with either an army green or gunmetal grey minute/seconds track, or a special limited-edition version with a red line across the center of the dial. Boasting Luminox Light Technology tritium tubes for which the brand is well known, each watch is paired to a matching rubber strap and is powered by the Sellita SW-200 movement.

Diameter: 45mm

Movement: Sellita SW-200 automatic

Water Resistance: 200m

Price: $1,195

Courtesy of Leica

Leica Watch ZM 1 and ZM 2

Seeing as many watch guys and gals are also camera guys and gals, this might very well pique your interest: the new Leica Watch ZM1 and ZM2 are monochromatic timepieces inspired by the Leica M11 Monochrom, an M-series black-and-white camera. Each watch in the series is rhodium-plated for maximum “Batman-ness” and is paired to a black leather strap. The difference between the two? While the ZM1 features a patented push-crown that resets the timekeeping to “zero” to enable easy time-setting, while the ZM2 adds a GMT function with a day/night indicator. (Good luck reading the time, but we’re not sure that that’s the point, here!)

Diameter: 45mm

Movement: ZM 1 and ZM 2 hand-wound

ZM 1 and ZM 2 hand-wound Water Resistance: 50m

Price: 11,550-15,450 EUR