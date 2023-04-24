The One Piece You Need to Make a Spring Style Statement

Spring has sprung, and like a butterfly emerging from its cocoon, you too must shed your bulky, protective outer layers to spread your brightly colored wings. Goodbye, parkas and boots. Hello, sweater polos and white sneakers. The season of renewal and getting back outside calls for a style refresh, which should always include a bold statement piece.
As sleeves get shorter, it only makes sense that you’d look to your watch to make such a statement. Any decent timepiece can grab attention. A great watch elevates the rest of your look. The best watches do this and can withstand any conditions you throw at them because they are, after all, timepieces meant to be used, not just gawked at. G-SHOCK has always achieved this, and the brand new G-Shock GMB2100GD-9A watch is no exception.
G-SHOCK has built its reputation on 40 years of durable timepieces that look the part of luxury while being strong enough to withstand the harshest conditions on land, air and sea. This latest piece harkens back to the very first G-SHOCK, 1983’s DW-5000, with an octagonal bezel and dimpled band. The GMB2100GD-9A elevates the original in gleaming, full-metal fashion. The metallic gold IP is polished and finished from the bezel and band, down to the side button and screws, and even to portions that remain out of sight. The result is an exquisitely streamlined, minimal and sleek design that will add a touch of class to any fit — whether you’re heading out for the night or running errands on a Saturday afternoon. And because it’s G-SHOCK, it’s tough as nails, with a shock-resistant structure and 200-meter water resistance that makes it suitable for whatever outdoor activities you might have planned.
Of course, there’s still the rest of your outfit to consider, and we’ve got that covered for you, too. Here are a few handpicked spring style statements you can take from the city to the country and beyond this spring — all highlighted by the brilliant G-SHOCK GMB2100GD-9A.
Location: Moxy Brooklyn Williamsburg
Model: Mitchell Cochran, The Society Management
Hair and Make Up: Valissa Yoe, See Management
Photographs by Anna Garbowska