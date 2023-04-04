InsideHook
Travel | April 4, 2023 7:46 am

These Restored Cabins Are a Dream Work-From-Mountain Destination

Gorgeous design, smart kitchenettes and strong wifi make Big Bear's Noble + Proper a superior workcation spot

Noble + Proper cabins in Big Bear, California
Noble + Proper is now open in Big Bear. Don't wait to book.
Jenny Siegwart
By Caitlin White @harmonicait

Whether you’re a snow bunny or just an avid après-ski appreciator, Los Angeles’s proximity to a couple sets of snow-covered mountains is one of the best perks of living here. And given the way the hospitality industry is trending toward smaller, bespoke and boutique properties, it’s no surprise that the #aesthetic movement is making its way up the mountain. If Mammoth now has fine-dining spots like Vulcania, then it should come as no surprise that the latest addition to Big Bear’s ample rental properties is a cluster of beautiful luxury vacation lodges called Noble + Proper

With eight standalone cabins — seven of which are two-bed/two-bath layouts, plus one four-bedroom house that can technically sleep up to 14 — this little enclave is a high-end, design-focused property chic enough to draw a different crowd to the area. The couple behind the project, Sara and Sven Simon, bought the property in 2021 and carefully restored and redesigned each cabin, calling on their own grandparents as patron saints for each unit. Here’s exactly what makes this hotel the perfect home base for your next Big Bear getaway.

Unique Personalities in Every Cabin

Sara Simon is also the founder of her own interior design firm, Handsome Salt, and it’s obvious that an expert was involved in the flip. These cabins aren’t just redesigned — they’re completely reimagined, with an open floor plan on the ground floor that includes a front door with the image of the cabin’s namesake etched in glass, a working gas fireplace, a massive TV for cozy evenings in, and the kind of custom tiled bathroom with a walk-in shower that’s more common in a luxury hotel suite than a mountain cabin. It’s also clear that the owners customized each building to pay homage to the personality of its namesake, as different units like Fran’s Flat and Otto’s Chalet have completely different decor, veering more feminine or masculine and incorporating different wallpaper, textures and tones. While everything is clean and fresh, a vintage-chic tone brings the past into the present.

Kitchenettes Expand Options Beyond Takeout

If you’re heading up the mountain to take advantage of some of the snow that continues to fall in California this year at record-breaking rates, then the ability to cook is a huge perk. Like most great hotels, these cabins offer all the fixings to make coffee, along with an almost-full-size fridge and freezer, plus a toaster, full place settings and enough counter space to do a little cooking. There’s no oven or stovetop, so you can’t get into anything too gourmet, but just the ability to do some pre- and post-mountain meals in the comfort of your own cabin is definitely a plus. And with strong wifi, work-from-mountain is fully an option up here.

This New Hotel Is a Hidden Gem — and Only 90 Minutes From LA
This New Hotel Is a Hidden Gem — and Only 90 Minutes From LA

Get to know this oceanfront getaway

Connectivity and Amenities Galore

As mentioned, the wifi at the cabins was particularly impressive (I was able to write and file a whole story while up in Big Bear). For a new wave of remote workers, this kind of connectivity is huge, as “workcations” continue to be the name of the game in travel right now. Along with strong internet, the central AC and heat was another welcome luxury, along with a large flat-screen TV that was perfect for binging or getting into a classic old movie. During our trip, it happened to be particularly snowy — so much so that we were almost worried about getting back down. We couldn’t really explore the barbecues, bikes, picnic tables, hammock or horseshoe pits onsite, but for summer visitors, these will certainly be worth getting into.

Privacy and Proximity in Equal Measure

If you felt like walking, it would only be about 10 minutes to get down to the main drag of the Village and pick up some pizza from Saucy Mama’s, or a bottle of wine or two at Barrel 33. During the colder weather, driving will be the thing, and one of the other great design choices at Noble + Proper is a designated parking spot next door to each cabin. There’s no schlepping down to a parking lot, pushing your way through the snow — it’s just a couple of steps from your front door to the car. If you come up during the summer, each of the cabins has an outdoor area with tables and chairs right in front of the entrance. 

Great for Friends, Couples or Family Traveling Together

The layout of these cabins couldn’t be better for modern travelers, who aren’t always traveling as a couple. Two bedrooms means a couple of friends can come up and each still have their own privacy, or a couple along with a friend, or even a pair of couples. Perhaps my only quibble with the bedroom setup is that the beds felt small for queens, so keep that in mind if you plan on sharing a bed while up here. Parachute linen is used in all the cabins, and there’s also customized For All Folks toiletries in both the full downstairs bathroom and the half-bath upstairs. It’s just one more thoughtful detail in a property where the owners have personally ensured a ton of them.

More Like This

beatles bel air estate courtyard
Be Like The Beatles and Rent This Bel Air Estate 
The definitive ranking of the Undertaker's WrestleMania entrances, ahead of Mania 39
The Definitive Ranking of Undertaker WrestleMania Entrances
Big Bear Mountain
A Historically Snowy Winter Means You Can Ski California on the Fourth of July

Most Popular

Charlie Sheen as Ricky "Wild Thing" Vaughn in "Major League" The 30 Best Walk-Up Songs in Baseball History
Elders practicing radio taisō in Japan. Here's how to add the three-minute workout to your daily routine. The Three-Minute Workout the Japanese Do Every Morning
Keldon Johnson of the San Antonio Spurs The San Antonio Spurs Are Heading to Austin
a box of Psilouette Psilocybin sitting on a table This Mental Wellness Brand Sends Psilocybin to Your Door
SNL traffic argument sketch Last Night's "SNL" Explained Why You Probably Shouldn't Argue in Traffic

Recommended

Suggested for you

The 30 Best Walk-Up Songs in Baseball History
The Three-Minute Workout the Japanese Do Every Morning
The San Antonio Spurs Are Heading to Austin
This Mental Wellness Brand Sends Psilocybin to Your Door
Last Night's "SNL" Explained Why You Probably Shouldn't Argue in Traffic

Keep Reading

We review the 2023 Genesis G90 sedan

Does the Genesis G90 Matter in a World Gone SUV Mad?
Mike Greenberg on a TV show set

Mike Greenberg Starts and Ends Sports Arguments in His New Book
The 9 best luxury whiskey retreats

Luxury Retreats Where Whiskey Is the Focus
The perfect destination for the entire family

How to Fall in Love With Lisbon — Kids in Tow
A heap of dirt with a flower growing out of it.

Are We Ready for Human Composting?
Noble + Proper cabins in Big Bear, California

These Restored Cabins Are a Dream Work-From-Mountain Destination
The 17 Best Concerts This Spring in San Francisco

The 17 Best Concerts in San Francisco This Spring
Sichuan x Nashville Fried Catfish

Liquid Smoke Is the Secret Ingredient in This Catfish Recipe
Spread from Loop 9

Pho-Spiced Bone Marrow, Smoked Brisket and Ice-Cold Martinis

Trending

A Five-Second Test to See Whether You’re Aging Well
8 Best Travel Deals From…Costco
A Brief History of Artists Referencing Leonard Cohen in Songs
You Should Try This 15-Minute Happiness Course
What It’s Like Racing at the BMW Performance Center