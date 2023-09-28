InsideHook
Travel | September 28, 2023 11:43 am

London’s Secret WWII Tunnels Are Opening to the Public

One of the city’s coolest pieces of history is getting a $268 million transformation

Shelterers bunked down for the night in one of the tunnels of a deep shelter under London
The tunnels were orignially used as bomb shelters for Londoners during WWII.
Bettmann Archive
By Amanda Gabriele

History buffs, this one’s for you. In what is set to be one of the world’s great underground tourist attractions, London just announced plans to turn their clandestine, WWII-era tunnels into an immersive experience, marrying education with leisure like food and beverage. The city says it will invest £140 million ($170.5 million) into restoration and an additional £80 million ($97 million) into the immersive elements. 

“The history of the tunnels, their scale and the location between London’s Holborn and the historic Square Mile could make these tunnels one of London’s most popular tourist destinations,” Angus Murray, CEO of The London Tunnels, said in a statement.

Bill Wyman’s New Project is a Deep Dive Into London History
Bill Wyman’s New Project is a Deep Dive Into London History

Specifically, a book about Chelsea

According to CNN, if planning approval is granted later this fall, architects who worked on Singapore’s Gardens and Battersea Power Station in London will be core members of the team. The Kingsway Exchange tunnels were originally built in the 1940s to provide shelter from blitz bombings, which was the last time they were open to the public. They were used again as headquarters of Britain’s Special Operations Executive, a branch of M16. And then in the 1950s, it became the Kingsway Telephone Exchange, a network of 5,000 trunk cables with 200 employees working the phone lines. It was even home to the hot line that connected U.S. and USSR leaders during the Cold War.

A billiards room from the British Telecommunications days
A billiards room from the British Telecommunications days
Getty Images

In the 1980s, British Telecom took over the tunnels and even established a licensed bar for government staff, complete with a game room. The technology eventually became outdated, and the site was decommissioned at the end of the decade. Now, the tunnels are going to receive new life. Plans for immersive screens, interactive exhibits and even scent-emitting technology are being proposed.

While the London Tunnels project wouldn’t be complete until 2027, it sounds like four years isn’t too bad of a wait for such an amazing experience. I mean, just look at this bar rendering — as if all of the amazing history isn’t enough, I just really want to drink a Martini here:

london tunnels bar rendering
A rendering of the makeover
DBOX/The London Tunnels

More Like This

MoMA exterior
Museums Return Egon Schiele Art Looted by Nazis
"Pony Express" author Will Grant.
Discovering the Changing American West Along the Pony Express Trail
Thames
Inside the Decades-Long Revitalization of the Thames

Most Popular

Best pumpkin beers The 25 Best Tasting Pumpkin Beers in 2023
Shocked TV viewers The US Is Getting an All-Naked Dating Show
a lineup of olive oils on a grey background with olive branch illustrations We Tried 21 Olive Oils to Find the Best. Here’s What We Thought of Each.
Costco Outdoor Gear The Outdoor Gear You Should Be Buying From Costco of All Places
Buffalo Trace Prohibition Collection Buffalo Trace’s Newest Whiskey Collection Is a Nod to Prohibition

Recommended

Suggested for you

The 25 Best Tasting Pumpkin Beers in 2023
The US Is Getting an All-Naked Dating Show
We Tried 21 Olive Oils to Find the Best. Here’s What We Thought of Each.
The Outdoor Gear You Should Be Buying From Costco of All Places
Buffalo Trace’s Newest Whiskey Collection Is a Nod to Prohibition

Keep Reading

Spurred by a longtime love of classic cars and the desire for accessible driving tours, Classic Car Adventures was founded in 2007

This Classic Car Company Takes Vintage Vehicles Into the Windy Wilderness
A digital image of computer keyboard with words spelled out in different languages.

Why Chasing Bilingualism Could Add Years to Your Life
texas chili

6 Tips to Help Win the Gold at Your Next Chili Cook Off
Jon Rahm celebrates making a putt for birdie at the 2021 U.S. Open.

The World’s Third-Ranked Golfer, Jon Rahm Is Just Getting Started
A group of runners in a park.

The Big Change in America's Running Culture
Shelterers bunked down for the night in one of the tunnels of a deep shelter under London

London’s Secret WWII Tunnels Are Opening to the Public
a collage of comfortable men's jeans on a denim background

The Most Comfortable Jeans for Men, Because Wearing Pants Shouldn’t Suck
a collage of items that the InsideHook Editors bought in July on a checked background

InsideCart: What Our Editors Bought in September
Cointreau, a margarita and Combier orange liqueur. There's an argument about which orange liqueur works best in a margarita.

What’s Better in a Margarita: Cointreau or Triple Sec?

Trending

The Top NFL Storylines of Week 3: Zach Wilson, Jordan Love and Daniel Jones
35 Wacky and Wonderful Foods to Eat at the Texas State Fair
How to Use Kaizen to Achieve Your Goals
These 8 Lifestyle Changes Will Increase Your Lifespan
Car Sales Data Suggests Manual Transmissions Are Making a (Slight) Comeback