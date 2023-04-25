There’s a general rule in L.A. that once Coachella’s second weekend is over, summer officially begins. And while out-of-towners might not know that the desert isn’t necessarily the best place to be during the hottest months of the year, locals do know that those short few weeks in May — and maybe early June — are the final moments to get out to the sand and sun before all hell breaks loose.

Since temperatures of up to 113 degrees have been the norm lately out in the Coachella Valley during July and August, this is your last chance to get a desert trip on the books. Get a crew together and lock in one of these fabulous rentals below. Airbnb is your friend in a vacation town like Palm Springs: villas and poolside patios abound, but there are a couple splurges and architectural marvels tucked in among all the festival-ready condos.

Location: Joshua Tree

Rooms: 3

Rating: 5

Vibe: A protégé of Frank Lloyd Wright created this “one-of-a-kind” architectural masterpiece over the course of 25 years with the goal of using no straight lines or rectangular shapes. The result is a completely organic building that’s half Hobbit house, half futuristic haven.

Amenities: Hot tub. Wifi. Washer and dryer. Security cameras. Sonos sound system. Golf cart. World-class architecture as seen in Architectural Digest and Dwell.

Other things to know: If you’re a fan of rock climbing, this is the rental for you — the property boasts its own remote bouldering along with a direct path into a tucked away corner of Joshua Tree National Park.

Actual thing a reviewer said about this house: “A spectacular building built on the rocks with art on every detail inside and outside of the house.”

Location: Palm Springs

Rooms: 2

Rating: 4.98

Vibe: This luxurious mid-century modern house was built back in 1965 by Stan Sackley for J.M. Hollowell and designed specifically to be his “playboy pad.” It was featured in Playboy in 1966 and includes a heated pool.

Amenities: Did we mention the heated pool? Dual king-bed suites. Custom fireplace. High-end wood finishes. Chef’s kitchen. Home theater and 65″ HDTV with surround sound.

Other things to know: One of the main bathrooms comes with a shower with pocket glass doors that opens up fully to the outside. Do with that what you will.

Actual thing a reviewer said about this house: “I honestly felt like I was staying in James Bond’s secret desert oasis from the late ’60s. What a stay! We loved every minute of it.”

Location: Palm Springs

Rooms: 4

Rating: 5

Vibe: Warm and welcoming, this historic Palm Springs home exemplifies indoor/outdoor living with an outdoor kitchen, outdoor fireplace nook and even an outdoor dining table with seating for eight. All that, plus a heated saltwater pool and jacuzzi make this an idyllic getaway.

Amenities: Lagoon-shaped pool. Four king beds. Gas barbecue grill. Professional putting green. Hand-crafted Spanish tile.

Other things to know: Each of the bedrooms has a door leading out to its own patio space.

Actual thing a reviewer said about this house: “​​We were not disappointed with the pool, hot tub, outdoor living and dining spaces, the outdoor shower and maybe most of all the cozy, pillow-lined nook around the outdoor fireplace.”

Location: Indio

Rooms: 10

Rating: 5

Vibe: This place is a kid-at-heart paradise with five acres of land, a waterslide, theater, game room, pickleball court and even venue space. Multiple guests cited it as the perfect spot for a family reunion, and with 10 bedrooms, there’s plenty of space for everybody.

Amenities: Heated saltwater pool. Waterslide. Front pond. Pickleball court. Washer and dryer. Fireplace. Groundskeeper. Outdoor bar.

Other things to know: A max of two pets are allowed in this rental for an additional $300 fee.

Actual thing a reviewer said about this house: “WOW! The minute you drive onto the property, you see a beautiful lake out front! This sets the tone of the rest of the experience! This entire Airbnb is breath-taking and such an amazing place to escape to with friends, family, and the kids.”

Location: Palm Springs

Rooms: 9

Rating: 5

Vibe: There’s a private spa lounge on-site that includes a dry sauna and steam room, plus a cold rinse and soaking tub. What more do you need to know?

Amenities: Sunken fire pit. Guest house. Airstream vintage trailer. Outdoor pool table. Outdoor ping-pong table. Nintendo and Atari consoles. An oversized “Alaskan” king bed. Outdoor shower. Property manager. Solar panels. Electric vehicle chargers. 4K HDR TVs in every bedroom.

Other things to know: The property is an “entertainer’s paradise,” but local restrictions limit the party size to just 16. Choose your crew wisely.

Actual thing a reviewer said about this house: “Amazing property — photos barely do it justice. So many areas inside and out — great pool area, which feels like your own private resort. Not that you’d ever want to leave but if you did, great location to downtown Palm Springs. Book now!”

Location: Yucca Valley

Rooms: 1

Rating: 5

Vibe: A local artist couple remodeled this 1940s one-bedroom cabin near the Mojave high desert, adding modern amenities like a six-person cedar hot tub with spa jets and a king bed memory foam mattress.

Amenities: Cedar hot tub. Walk-in shower. Outdoor shower. Celestron Powerseeker 80mm Telescope. Yoga mats and blocks. 16-foot vertical-opening door with panoramic views. Sun loungers. Gas firepit. Electric vehicle charger. 55” LG smart TV.

Other things to know: The cabin sits on two and a half acres of private land, so it’s incredibly remote, even for the desert.

Actual thing a reviewer said about this house: “Nestled amidst the rugged beauty of the desert, Juniper Cabin is more than just a place to stay — it’s a luxurious oasis that rivals a boutique hotel. Upon arriving, prepare to be enchanted by the sight of a beautifully hand-painted vintage water tank that sets the tone for the artistic flair that awaits within. Each and every detail has been thoughtfully curated to create an atmosphere that exudes tranquility and relaxation.”

Location: Joshua Tree

Rooms: 3

Rating: 5

Vibe: This home was constructed in 2022 specifically to be a resort-style rental. With modern architecture and a high-end outdoor space that’s entirely fenced in, it’s a peaceful, private escape.

Amenities: Pool and jacuzzi. 65″ HDTV with Roku. Washer and dryer. Private fenced outdoor space. Indoor electric fireplace. Fire pit. Sun loungers. Gas barbecue grill.

Other things to know: Booking this property as an Airbnb is not the same fee as booking it for a photo shoot. Make sure to go through proper channels if you don’t want to face a $5,000 fine.

Actual thing a reviewer said about this house: “This place is absolutely incredible!! By far the best Airbnb we’ve ever stayed at. The property is impeccable…the modern design and decor, landscaping and backyard (including pool) are perfect. The home is in pristine condition…everything is new and clean. The heated pool is amazing!! The whole thing looks like it belongs in a magazine.”

Location: La Quinta

Rooms: 5

Rating: 5

Vibe: Like something out of a Nancy Meyers movie, this house is light, bright and full of thoughtful touches.

Amenities: Bocce ball court. Two California king beds. Three regular king beds. Gated community.

Other things to know: Along with the main house, this property includes a private casita with its own king bed and ensuite bathroom.

Actual thing a reviewer said about this house: “This was truly one of the best vacations of my life and definitely the best Airbnb I’ve ever stayed in! Not only is the property absolutely gorgeous inside and out with beautiful and thoughtful furnishings, art and decorations, it also is instantly relaxing and comforting from the second you walk in because of all the personal, warm touches. Like visiting your most tasteful friend’s vacation home.”