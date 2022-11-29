In Need of a Lazy Vacation? You’ll Never Have to Leave This Miami Resort. 

I tend to classify vacations in two ways. The first type of trip is one I have more of a tendency to book: a packed itinerary, long days of exploring and using the hotel only as a place to sleep. It’s an arguably more memorable, rewarding type of trip, but also extremely exhausting — an I need a vacation from this vacation kind of experience. It’s why I yearn desperately for this second type of vacation: a lazy vacation, if you will, where all you do is sit around at a nice hotel and do absolutely nothing except enjoy its luxe amenities and drink by the pool.

Earlier this month, I had the opportunity to do just that at one of Miami’s most iconic resorts: Eden Roc Miami Beach Resort.

Ocean Social at the Eden Roc The Eden Roc

Located on Miami’s famed Collins Ave., the Eden Roc opened in 1955. Designed by world-renowned architect Morris Lapidus, the hotel still favors his Italian Renaissance-inspired style, with stunning designs like a grand staircase in the lobby.

Regular updates over the past 65 years have kept it looking smart, and the resort now features a premier spa with plunge pools, sauna and steam rooms, and a serene relaxation area where guests can chill post-treatment. The real show-stopper is the hotel’s expansive pool deck, which boasts three shimmering pools, a surfeit of lounge chairs and a sprinkling of private cabanas. Guests also have quick and convenient access to the beach and to the Miami Beach boardwalk, along with the ability to rent elevated beach cabanas and bikes.

Oceanfront Junior Suite at The Eden Roc The Eden Roc

Guest suites you’ll want to spend a considerable amount of time in

I could’ve spent all three days hanging out in my Junior Suite Oceanfront room — it was that luxurious. With a king bed, rainfall shower and jetted whirlpool tub, I would’ve lounged and pruned with incredible ease. The only reason I left was to experience what I came down to Miami for: the beach.

I strongly advise springing for a room with an ocean-view balcony. The view of the water from these spacious suites is excellent — just grab a seat on the couch, which faces the floor-to-ceiling windows. From the roomy balcony, though, you’ll feel like you’re actually on the beach — it’s undoubtedly the best seat in the house to watch the sunrise. If you’ve never awoken to the sea sprawled out in front of you, Eden Roc’s oceanfront rooms are the way to go.

Aperol Cabanas at The Eden Roc The Eden Roc

Private poolside cabanas decked out in Aperol Spritz swag

You can lounge in total comfort poolside in one of Eden Roc’s private cabanas, snacking on bites from the hotel’s in-house restaurant Ocean Social and sipping on cocktails. But for the remainder of November and throughout the first week of December, you can also take advantage of a special collaboration between Eden Roc and Aperol Spritz. Guests who book one of five branded Aperol cabanas, outfitted in the spirit brand’s iconic orange, will receive a boatload of exclusive swag, including Aperol-themed towels, Bluetooth speakers, sunglasses, hats and of course two perfectly bubbly spritzes per person.

Whiskey Tasting at Nobu Nobu Hotel Miami Beach

Private whisky tasting at Nobu? Say less.

Eden Roc actually offers two concepts in one: In addition to the historic Eden Roc, the property is also home to the sleek Nobu Hotel, along with its illustrious Japanese restaurant, Nobu. Nobu Hotel offers its own slate of events and activities, including origami folding, tea ceremonies and Shibui whisky tastings. On the second Thursday of each month, guests can sample a flight of Shibui’s wheat and malt whiskies from Niigata and single grain whiskies from Okinawa, the latter being an extremely uncommon whisky variety (and nothing like I have ever tasted before). Beyond getting to sip on some unique libations, you’ll also learn a helluva lot about Japanese whisky and more specifically, the award-winning brand that uses the specialized blending and distilling techniques of the two Japanese regions, while you wait for your dinner reservations at Nobu.

Nobu Miami Nobu

Did someone say phenomenal sushi?

When Nobu is just an elevator ride downstairs, you know you’re doing vacation right.

The Miami location of chef Nobu Matsuhisa’s renowned Japanese restaurant cultivates a vibe much different from other Michelin-starred restaurants. Keeping with our super-relaxed itinerary here, Nobu Miami is known for its laid-back attitude. While you’ll need to change out of your swim trunks, the restaurant isn’t ostentatious. Think shared plates, an outdoor bar area where you can watch the game and not a tablecloth in sight.

Despite its more casual atmosphere, there’s no skimping on Nobu’s fusion cuisine, which blends Japanese dishes with Peruvian ingredients, at Miami Nobu. Load up on all of the fresh-tasting sushi your heart (and stomach) can handle — just make sure to order the miso-marinated black cod while you’re at it.

However, don’t let this world-famous eatery overshadow the other incredible dining experience available at Eden Roc: After hours soaking in rays by the pool, a leisurely lunch at Ocean Social is a must. The coastal dining option offers both blue skies and ocean views with its open-air design. Start with east and west coast oysters and the tuna tartare, then get yourself one or two of Ocean Social’s wood-fired pizzas. Have a few more hand-crafted cocktails and take in the oceanfront views for as long as you like.